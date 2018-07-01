Article Text
Miscellaneous
Correction: Prevalence and general health status of people with intellectual disabilities in Scotland: a total population study
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
Hughes-McCormack LA, Rydzewska E, Henderson A, et al. Prevalence and general health status of people with intellectual disabilities in Scotland: a total population study. J Epidemiol Community Health …
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.