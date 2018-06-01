Association between short sleep duration and carotid atherosclerosis modified by age in a Chinese community population

Article Text
Abstract
Background and aim Short sleep duration is a risk factor of cardiovascular disorder; however, the association between short sleep duration and carotid atherosclerosis has not been completely characterised. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between short sleep duration and carotid atherosclerosis.
Methods We used the cross-sectional data collected between May 2014 and July 2014, which were based on a cardiovascular disease cohort study including 3798 participants aged 40 years and older who are residents of Beijing, China. We used logistic regression models to examine the associations between sleep duration and carotid atherosclerosis.
Results After the adjustment of covariates, short sleep duration (less than 5 hours per night) was found to be associated with carotid atherosclerosis, and it also elevated the risk of, in both terms, the increment of prevalence (OR=1.31, P<0.05) and the quantity of carotid plaques (OR=1.28, P<0.05). When age was also taken into consideration, the largest association, in both terms of prevalence (OR=3.46, P<0.01) and the number of carotid plaques (OR=4.23, P<0.01), was found in subjects over the age of 60 with short sleep duration.
Conclusion In conclusion, sleep duration less than 5 hours per night is associated with a higher risk of carotid atherosclerosis compared with subjects who sleeps for 5 or over 5 hours per night, and the association may be modified by age.
- sleep
- cardiovascular disease
- artherosclerosis
- ageing
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors The first author (SC) wrote the manuscript and finished the analysis. The coauthors (YY, G-LC, JJ, F-FF, J-PL, YH) have helped on data collection and disposal during the whole study, and the corresponding authors (DC and YZ) provided guidance for the manuscript especially in the results section and helped the first author modify the manuscript.
Funding The study was supported by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (81172768) and the UM-PUHSC Joint Institute for Translational and Clinical Research (BMU20110177).
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval This study was approved by the ethics committee of Peking University First Hospital.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.