Associations of dyslipidaemia and lipid-lowering treatment with risk of postoperative cognitive dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Abstract

Background Lipid imbalance is linked to age-related cognitive impairment, but its role in postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) is unknown. Here, we present a systematic review and meta-analysis on dyslipidaemia, lipid-lowering treatment and POCD risk.

Methods PubMed, Ovid SP and Cochrane databases were searched for longitudinal studies that reported on associations of any measure of dyslipidaemia and/or lipid-lowering treatment with POCD as relative risks (RRs) or ORs. Fixed-effects inverse variance models were used to combine effects.

Results Of 205 articles identified in the search, 17 studies on 2725 patients (grand mean age 67 years; mean age range 61–71 years) with follow-up periods of 1 day to 4 years (median 7 days; IQR 1–68 days) were included. Studies focused almost exclusively on hypercholesterolaemia as a measure of dyslipidaemia and on statins as lipid-lowering treatment. Across 12 studies on hypercholesterolaemia, we found no association with POCD risk (RR 0.93; 95% CI 0.80 to 1.08; P=0.34). Statin use before surgery was associated with a reduced POCD risk across eight studies (RR 0.81; 95% CI 0.67 to 0.98; P=0.03), but data on treatment duration were lacking.