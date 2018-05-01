Public health guide to field developments linking ecosystems, environments and health in the Anthropocene

Article Text
Abstract
The impacts of global environmental change have precipitated numerous approaches that connect the health of ecosystems, non-human organisms and humans. However, the proliferation of approaches can lead to confusion due to overlaps in terminology, ideas and foci. Recognising the need for clarity, this paper provides a guide to seven field developments in environmental public health research and practice: occupational and environmental health; political ecology of health; environmental justice; ecohealth; One Health; ecological public health; and planetary health. Field developments are defined in terms of their uniqueness from one another, are historically situated, and core texts or journals are highlighted. The paper ends by discussing some of the intersecting features across field developments, and considers opportunities created through such convergence. This field guide will be useful for those seeking to build a next generation of integrative research, policy, education and action that is equipped to respond to current health and sustainability challenges.
- health promotion
- public health
- environmental health
- education
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors CGB was responsible for convening this team, developing the original idea, and writing the introduction, sections of the glossary section, and the discussion/conclusion. CGB held final editorial say on the final content and submission of the manuscript. JSO, NRE, RP, BB, APJ, KM and JK were part of the core authorship team, contributing text to each of the glossary entries, and serving to copy edit the manuscript and contribute to the discussion/conclusion. MG, LG, RAM, JW and HF actively participated in authorship meetings, contributed original ideas and provided written feedback on various iterations of the manuscript. MP was responsible for initiating the process and conversations that ultimately led to the completion of this publication, and actively participated in contributing original ideas and text in addition to written feedback on various iterations of the manuscript.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.