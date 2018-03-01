Impact of free access to leisure facilities and community outreach on inequalities in physical activity: a quasi-experimental study

We therefore investigated the impact of the re:fresh scheme, introduced in Blackburn with Darwen, a deprived LA in the northwest of England in 2008, that provided free access to activities in leisure centres (swimming pools and gyms) at most times of the day along with community outreach activities. We use quasi-experimental methods to investigate whether the scheme led to an increase in swimming and gym activities and overall levels of physical activity and whether these effects differed by socioeconomic group.

Some studies comparing participation rates before and after the introduction of free offers have reported increases in participation, 10–16 while another found that increased charges were associated with a small decline in participation. 17 There is some evidence that respondents in surveys do not report that entrance charges are a major barrier to participation, and that this is just one of many factors that influence their participation. 10 These studies, however, provide limited evidence of the likely impact that community-based initiatives involving free access to leisure centres have on physical activity levels.

Reducing the cost of participation is one potential means to increase physical activity and address these inequalities. Local government and charitable organisations in England provide a range of leisure services, including swimming, gym and other sports facilities. The provision of these facilities is generally subsidised to promote social inclusion, community well-being 3 and public health. 4 Some local authorities (LAs) have sought to increase levels of physical activity and promote public health by removing user charges entirely, offering free access to leisure facilities. 5–7 Evaluation of such schemes is important to ensure that they are reaching their target audience. For example, free leisure offers could inadvertently increase inequalities in participation if they are mainly used by those already active or more affluent. Analysis of uptake of the national free swimming initiative in Bristol found no relationship between area deprivation and participation. 8 Public health goals are, however, often not the main aim of pricing policies, with income generation frequently a key competing concern. 9

Physical inactivity is linked to a wide range of physical and mental health outcomes 1 and is estimated to cost the National Health Service (NHS) £455 million a year. 1 There is a steep socioeconomic gradient in physical activity in the UK with 76% of men in the highest income quintile achieving recommended physical activity levels compared with only 55% of men in the lowest quintile. 2 Increasing levels of physical activity in more disadvantaged groups could improve overall population health and reduce health inequalities.

Methods

Setting Blackburn with Darwen is a deprived and ethnically diverse LA, in the northwest of England with a population of 147 489. In 2015, Blackburn with Darwen was ranked as the 24th most deprived area out of all 326 lower-tier LAs in England and 31% of the population were from a black or minority ethnic group.

Intervention The re:fresh scheme began in July 2008, with the provision of free access to local government leisure facilities at most times of the day for people living, working or registered with a general practitioner in Blackburn with Darwen. At the time, there were nine leisure facilities in Blackburn with Darwen. Three of these facilities included swimming pools and gyms, one facility just had a swimming pool and five sites had gym facilities only. A map showing the distribution of these facilities in relation to area deprivation is given in online supplementary appendix 1. Several of the leisure facilities were located close to deprived neighbourhoods. Initially in July 2008 the free offer was only available to people >50 years old, being extended to people aged 16–24 years in September 2008 and finally to people aged 25–49 years in April 2009. Overall during the scheme, free leisure was available for 90% of the opening hours of the nine facilities. Supplementary file 1 [SP1.pdf] The free offer was supported by outreach work delivered by Health Trainers and a Healthy Communities Partnership. Five full time equivalent (FTE) Health Trainers were employed during the project, offering 1 to 1 and group sessions, to around 700 inactive people per year supporting behaviour change through goal setting and motivational interviewing. Two FTE community workers delivered the Healthy Communities Partnership which supported a network of volunteers who ran community events to engage people in taster sessions and increase the awareness of re:fresh, and act as buddies to accompany people to their first activity sessions. The programme was also supported by considerable marketing and promotional activity to raise awareness of the offer and to promote participation. The scheme is ongoing, although in 2016 a flat fee of £1 was introduced for previously free activities in response to cuts in local government funding. The scheme was jointly funded by the NHS and Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council. Between 2008 and 2014, the NHS contributed a total of £6 million on top of the core funding for leisure facilities provided by the council over this period (£22 million). The outreach activities cost approximately £2 million over this time.

Datasets Our analysis used two datasets. First, we extracted data from the leisure management IT system for Blackburn with Darwen providing data on every attendance at a leisure centre from 2005 to 2014. This dataset was then used to calculate the total quarterly number of gym and swim attendances from 2005 to 2014 and the proportion of these that were free (ie, there was no cost associated with them on the leisure management system). Second, we used data from a large national annual survey of sports participation—the Active People Survey (APS). The methodology for this survey is described elsewhere.18 This cross-sectional telephone survey is based on a random sample from each LA in England selected using Random Digit Dialing. One person aged ≥16 is randomly selected from eligible household members. Average response rates are low, ranging from 27.1% to 27.8% during the study period. We therefore applied survey weights in all our analysis. Respondents are asked to report the number of days in the past four weeks they have engaged in sports and other active recreation, including gym and swimming sessions, for at least 30 min and the intensity of these activities. The interviews for each survey are evenly spread across 12 months, running from October of one year to October of the next year. We used data for all surveys from APS1 (2005–2006) to APS9 (2014–2015). There was a gap from October 2006 to October 2007 when no survey was completed. We pooled all data from these nine surveys giving a total pooled sample of 1 763 780 individuals aged ≥16. Data in the sample were missing on age for 2.2%, ethnicity for 1.8% and socioeconomic status for 2.2%. A further 7.4% of the sample was excluded as their socioeconomic status was unclassifiable based on their reported occupation. Excluding these data provided a sample of 1 556 563 for the analysis, 6160 of which was within Blackburn with Darwen and 1 550 403 from the other LA areas of England.

Outcomes Our analysis included three outcomes. First, the relative change in the number of gym and swim attendances (combined) at Blackburn with Darwen leisure centres before and after the introduction of the re:fresh scheme (outcome 1). Second, the proportion of people reporting in the APS that they had engaged in at least 30 min of moderately intensive gym or swimming activity in the past four weeks (outcome 2). Third, the proportion of people reporting in the APS they had engaged in any sport or active recreation of at least moderate intensity for at least 30 min on at least 12 days out of the last four weeks (outcome 3). Outcome 3 was designated as a national indicator in 2008 by the government for measuring the performance of LAs at promoting health and well-being and increasing participation in sport.