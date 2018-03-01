Understanding child disadvantage from a social determinants perspective

Article Text
Abstract
Background Child health and developmental inequities exist in all countries. Comprehensive and robust concepts of disadvantage are fundamental to growing an evidence base that can reveal the extent of inequities in childhood, and identify modifiable leverage points for change. We conceptualise and test a multidimensional framework of child disadvantage aligned to a social determinants and bioecological perspective.
Methods The Longitudinal Study of Australian Children is a nationally representative sample of two cohorts of Australian children, including the birth cohort of 5107 infants, which commenced in May 2004. The analysis focused on disadvantage indicators collected at age 4–5 years. Confirmatory factor analysis was used to test a theoretically informed model of disadvantage. Concurrent validity was examined through associations with academic performance at 8–9 years.
Results The model comprising four latent factors of sociodemographic (10 indicators), geographical environments (three indicators), health conditions (three indicators) and risk factors (14 indicators) was found to provide a better fit for the data than alternative models. Each factor was associated with academic performance, providing evidence of concurrent validity.
Conclusion The study provides a theoretically informed and empirically tested framework for operationalising relative child disadvantage. Understanding and addressing inequities will be facilitated by capturing the complexity of children’s experiences of disadvantage across the multiple environments in which their development unfolds.
- health inequalities
- measurement
- child health
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors SG contributed to and oversaw the planning and reporting of the work described in this article. MO’C, DC and SG contributed to the planning, conduct and reporting of the work described in this article and wrote the first draft of the manuscript. DC conducted the data analysis. GR, HB, KW, FM, SW, AK and ATK contributed to the planning and reporting of the work described in this article.
Funding This research is funded by Australian Research Council Discovery Grant DP160101735, and is supported by the Victorian Government’s Operational Infrastructure Support Program. SG is supported by Australian National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Career Development Fellowship 1082922, and FM is supported by NHMRC Career Development Fellowship 1111160.
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval The LSAC methodology was approved by the Australian Institute of Family Studies Human Research Ethics Review Board.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.