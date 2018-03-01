Men’s health and co-residence with older generations in Russia: better or worse?

This paper reveals the interlinkage between the health of co-residing adult children and older generations. Our aim was to clarify the direction of the association between ILA and health and expand previous cross-sectional findings1 3 9 by adjusting the estimates for unobserved heterogeneity and selection into and out of ILA. A few studies used a fixed-effects approach when accounting for ILA and health,8 23 but they focused specifically on the effect of informal care on caregiver’s health and missed the potential selection effect of a co-residence with unhealthy parents.10 22 The association between ILA and health is likely biased through the selection of adult children into and out of ILA based on health. First, our findings confirm the relevance of ILA to men’s health and the existence of both negative and positive associations that are due to the older generation’s health status. Second, we reveal that the negative influence of co-residing with an unhealthy older generation exists even if we account for the influence of unobserved characteristics of men and their health before transitioning into or out of an ILA.

Interpretation of the findings

Once accounting for the transition of men into and out of ILA, the fixed-effects model confirms a negative health effect of living with an unhealthy older generation. This particular form of ILA may entail a burden of informal caregiving or the pressure of financial provision. Indeed, stress from multiple family roles—providing financial and emotional support and sharing a living space with older kin who have poor health and possibly require informal care—has been linked to mental health problems and declining health of caregivers.6–9 11 Past research leads us to generally expect negative effects of caregiving on the health of women,7 but men are also involved in parental caregiving within a household when living together with a partner because they are more likely to act as a ‘caring team’.24 Health may additionally be negatively influenced by the psychological difficulty of observing a parent suffer from poor health, increased emotional support needs of a female caregiver or even a combination of those factors that can lead to the deterioration of relationships with a spouse and other family members.7 25

No longer living with an older generation who was in fine health also negatively affects men’s health. Because we do not know the circumstances related to the end of this ILA, the finding is open to interpretation. If an older generation suddenly fell into illness that necessitated professional care and institutionalisation, it may be that it reflects the strain associated with more seriously poor health. On the other hand, no longer having older kin so close could lead to diminished emotional support, which has been shown to be particularly important in the case of Russian ILA,26 27 and contribute to worsening health.22 Previous studies on living arrangements show that men’s health behaviour may be less positive and life expectancy may be lower when living alone.28 Unhealthy behaviour has been strongly linked to men’s high risk of cardiovascular diseases and premature mortality in Russia, especially heavy drinking.29 These explanations should be investigated in further research before drawing firm conclusions.

Our results suggest that one pathway to poor health for Russian men is co-residing with an unhealthy older generation. To prevent this deterioration of health, policies related to health, economic prosperity and ageing may be important to consider. Many factors may contribute to the high prevalence of ILA in Russia: a cultural preference toward intergenerational support,26 financial assistance in a context of relatively high unemployment rates30 and grandparental help with childcare.31 In addition, housing prices and mortgage interest rates have increased since the regime collapse in 1991,32 leaving younger generations of Russians with difficulty affording independent housing30 and having to rely on inheritance.32 Perhaps most pertinent, 95% of Russians aged 60–80 years old report having poor health33; older people in Russia are, therefore, likely to require help with daily activities, which they could get by moving into ILA or care homes. The choice to live in care homes or receive institutional care is restricted by the availability and affordability of such care in Russia and cultural norms to personally take care of family members.26 Low pensions and increased cost of living drive older individuals in Russia to continue working for income past the retirement age,34 which is an option limited by poor health and may lead to an increased likelihood of ILA. All of these factors may compound the stress of having an unhealthy older generation with the added obligation for the older generation’s well-being.

These pathways into ILA, which may be somewhat specific to contexts such as Russia, highlight the interdependency between generations. Multiple linkages between life-course trajectories in family systems are important to identify because they bring to light the opportunities and constraints that are shared by individuals given their similar social status and network.35 36 Taking this perspective, the effects of ILA are likely compounded by socioeconomic status (SES): Russian men with low SES are most likely to end up in ILA with an unhealthy older generation with low SES as well because SES is intergenerationally inherited37 and poor health is strongly linked to low SES.38 Our finding of an effect of ILA on health therefore suggests that there could be a double health penalty for Russian men with low SES.