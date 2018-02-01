Do patients who die from an alcohol-related condition ‘drift’ into areas of greater deprivation? Alcohol-related mortality and health selection theory in Scotland

Introduction Despite overall improvements in population health, health inequalities remain a stubborn problem in developed countries.1 2 A greater understanding of the mechanisms that create health inequalities is vital for designing effective policies and interventions.3 The Black Report hypothesised four mechanisms of health inequalities: artefact, health selection, materialist and cultural/behavioural.4 The materialist explanation, which identifies socioeconomic position (SEP) as the main causal pathway for health inequalities, emerged as the dominant theory following a polarised debate during the 1980s opposed by the reverse causation of health selection theory, where poor health status causes loss of SEP.5 6 Current consensus is that while health selection theory is a plausible mechanism in health inequalities for specific conditions or population groups, it is likely that it contributes only a small amount to the overall gradient of health inequality.3 7 8 One cause of death for which health selection has been presented as a plausible mechanism is alcohol-related mortality.9–11 In particular, Jones and Sumnall’s conceptual framework provides a useful visualisation of the hypothesised pathways between SEP and problem alcohol use (p. 10).9 Alcohol-related mortality is an outcome measure for the Scottish Government’s national alcohol strategy12 and for the long-term monitoring of health inequalities in Scotland.13 However, the appropriateness of alcohol mortality as a measure of health inequalities has been questioned due to the possibility of reverse causation, citing ‘chronic alcoholism [as] the quintessential example’ of conditions which are likely lead to downwards socioeconomic mobility prior to death (p. 664).10 A lack of published evidence has been noted for reverse causation in terms of the effects of alcohol use on poverty.9 Two Scottish cohort studies have investigated the potential for health selection in relation to alcohol-related harm. One concluded that ‘[d]rinking patterns could both influence and be influenced by social mobility’ (p. 336),14 while the other ‘found little support for reverse causation’ (p. 1).15 These previous studies focused on alcohol-related health harms as an outcome and used survey data which can be prone to selection bias. By contrast, this study used routine administrative data to investigate whether individuals who died in Scotland from an alcohol-related condition showed greater movement into more deprived categories of area-based deprivation compared with individuals who died from other causes. In turn, this allowed us to assess whether alcohol-related mortality by area deprivation category at time of death is a suitable measure for monitoring health inequalities.

Methodology Deaths recorded in Scotland during 2013 among people aged 21 years and over (n=51 860) were extracted from Scotland’s national dataset for deaths held by the National Records of Scotland (NRS). Deaths were coded by type (‘alcohol-related’ or ‘other’ using the International Classification of Diseases 10 codes included in the NRS’s definition of alcohol-related deaths (‘F10’, ‘G312’, ‘G621’, ‘I426’, ‘K292’, ‘K70’, ‘K73’, ‘K740’, ‘K741’, ‘K742’, ‘K746’, ‘K860’, ‘X45’, ‘X65’, ‘Y15’).16 Area deprivation decile was assigned at death using the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD). The SIMD provides relative deprivation ranking for small area geographies (2001-based data zones).17 The most recent version of SIMD used in this study (SIMD2012), combines 38 indicators across seven domains: income, employment, health, education, skills and training, housing, geographic access and crime. The weighted sum of the seven domain scores are then ranked from most deprived (rank 1) to least deprived (rank 6505). For our study, SIMD is presented as population-weighted deciles. Deaths were linked to Scottish acute hospital records (SMR01) from 1996 onwards using the Community Health Index population register. Routine data linkage between the NRS and SMR01 datasets allowed the provision of earlier SIMD deciles, matched on the relevant SIMD version for the year of admission. Data completeness was high with over 96% of cases linked with previous SMR01 records (n=50 041). Cases with fewer than 365 days between first recorded SIMD and death were excluded from the analyses as this was felt to be an insufficient length of time for social drift to have occurred (n=4661;9%). Descriptive statistics were calculated to compare the proportion of cases that increased, decreased or showed no change from earliest recorded deprivation decile to decile at time of death. χ² tests were calculated to estimate the difference between observed and expected alcohol-related deaths by first SIMD and type of death. Logistic regression models were built using type of death as the outcome of interest and change in SIMD decile as the exposure of interest. Age group, sex, first recorded SIMD decile and number of days from first recorded SIMD measure to death were included as covariates within the model. All statistical analyses were undertaken in SPSS V.19. Ethical approval was not required for this study as these data are routinely linked by NHS National Services Scotland’s Information Services Division. Confidential data release procedures were followed to allow data to be shared with colleagues at NHS Health Scotland for analysis.

Results From a total of 47 012 deaths included in the study, 1458 (3.1%) were alcohol-related. In 31.0% of alcohol-related and 28.8% of other deaths, SIMD decile had decreased (indicating downward mobility) between first recorded decile and decile at death (figure 1). Forty-six per cent of cases for both types of death showed no change in decile, while 22.6% of alcohol-related and 24.5% of other deaths increased decile. Association between type of death and change in decile from first recorded hospital discharge to death was found to be statistically significant (linear-by-linear association (df=1, n=47 012)=4.595, P=0.03) but very weak (Kendall’s tau-c=−0.004). Based on comparison of observed and expected counts produced from χ² tests, an estimated 31 more deaths than expected were classified as alcohol-related among cases whose deprivation score decreased, while 204 more deaths than expected were classified as alcohol-related among cases whose initial deprivation ranking was in the four most deprived deciles. Figure 1 Change in SIMD decile from first SMR01 record to death, by type of death. SIMD, Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation. The median number of days between first SIMD record and death was 3518 for alcohol-related deaths and 3823 for other deaths, suggesting that it is appropriate to adjust for time between first record and death in the logistic regression model. Logistic regression Model 1 investigated type of death as the outcome of interest and first recorded SIMD decile as the exposure of interest (C=0.848) (table 1). First recorded SIMD deciles 3–10 were associated with decreasing odds of type of death being alcohol-related, compared with first recorded SIMD decile 1 (most deprived) while adjusting for covariates. The addition of change in SIMD decile as the exposure of interest in Model 2 marginally improved the model (C=0.851). Decreased SIMD decile was associated with a significant increase to the odds of type of death being alcohol-related, compared with no change in SIMD decile while adjusting for covariates. Increased SIMD decile was not significantly associated with type of death. Table 1 Adjusted ORs for alcohol-related death versus other type of death