Correction: North-South disparities in English mortality 1965–2015: longitudinal population study
Buchan IE, Kontopantelis E, Sperrin M, et al. North-South disparities in English mortality 1965–2015: longitudinal population study. J Epidemiol Community Health 2017;71:928–936.
There is a mistake in the calculation of the estimate of aggregate deaths. On page 929, at the end of the ‘ premature mortality time trends’ section, the estimate:
‘1 173 360 (95% CI: 1 112 724 to 1 234 280)’
should read:
‘986 434 (95% CI: 943 234 to 1 029 121)’.
