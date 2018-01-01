Alcohol control policies and alcohol consumption: an international comparison of 167 countries

Over 100 national-level alcohol control policies and alcohol consumption per capita were downloaded from WHO’s Global Information System on Alcohol and Health (GISAH) for 190 countries. Policy areas and individual policies are described in online supplementary annex 1. They include policies pertaining to the 10 areas outlined in WHO’s Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol: leadership, awareness and commitment; health services’ response; community action; drink driving policies and countermeasures; availability of alcohol; marketing of alcoholic beverages; pricing policies; reducing the negative consequences of drinking and alcohol intoxication; reducing the public health impact of illicit alcohol and informally produced alcohol; and monitoring and surveillance.

GISAH portraits the state of alcohol policy as of 2012.

We excluded countries that have a ban on alcohol use—Afghanistan, Brunei Darussalam, Iran, Libya, Maldives, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen; or substantial missing information—Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Djibouti, Haiti, Kuwait, Lebanon, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, South Sudan and United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a sample of 167 countries.

To capture the state of the policy area pertaining to pricing policies, we created a new variable, a measure of alcohol affordability based on alcohol prices collected by GISAH.5 11

Data on gross national income were downloaded from the World Bank World Development Indicators Database.

The Alcohol Control Policy Index

The first step in the ACPI calculation was to address the incompleteness of the data set. Missing data were nearly negligible, under 1%. Accordingly, we ruled out sophisticated imputation methods and replaced missing values with the mode of the policy category of the variable in question. For example, if information on restrictions on advertising for spirits on the internet was missing, that value was replaced with the mode of the category ‘Advertising restrictions for Beer, Wine and Spirits on the Internet’.

Ordinal variables denoting policy options were not homogeneously coded across the data set. To ensure comparability across policy categories, we recoded ordinal variables to obtain four ordinal categories as follows: 0 ‘Voluntary/No Restriction’, 1 ‘Partial Restriction’, 2 ‘Partial restriction Time Place and Content’ and 3 ‘Ban’. Binary variables were not recoded and continuous variables were coded into discrete categories. For example, ‘Blood alcohol concentration limit was coded as ‘0 ‘No BAC Limit’, 1 ‘Limit above the median’, 2 ‘Limit equal or below median’ and 3 ‘Zero tolerance and bans’.

Second, we proceeded to normalise, weigh and aggregate policy variables. We used two approaches to variable normalisation – transformation of each categorical and continuous variable into a binary variable and transformation of all variables into Z_scores -, one to multivariate analysis – factor analysis –and two approaches to weighing and aggregation – equal weighing of all variables and ‘Budget Allocation’ weighing, based on theory and expert opinion and not on technical manipulation.12

The rationale behind the binary transformation is that it is problematic to build a measure that assumes that the leap from one level of policy adoption to another is of equal magnitude than that from another level to the next. In other words, the step from ‘No restrictions to advertising of beer’ to ‘Partial restrictions on the advertising of beer’ is not necessarily equivalent in magnitude to the step from ‘Partial Restriction on Time Place and Content of the advertising of beer’ to ‘Total Ban on the Advertising of Beer’. We address this issue by recoding both continuous and categorical variables into the binary variable ‘Above or equal/Below the variable mean’. Z_score transformation is a widespread method of normalisation, although it does not address this issue.

The third step of composite indicator building, multivariate analysis, consists of a reduction of the dimensionality of the data to fewer components or factors that measure unique ‘statistical’ dimensions in the data. Some authors argue, however, that ‘the disadvantage of using this approach to weighting is that the correlations do not necessarily correspond to the real-world links and underlying relationships between the indicators and the phenomena being measured’.13 The authors of the European Alcohol Policy Index (EAPAI), an alcohol policy measure for European countries, for example, go a step further and attribute equal weights to all items on their index because ‘(A)ll meaningful items in the European Action Plan to Reduce the Harmful use of Alcohol, regardless of their statistical contribution ought to be retained in the composite indicator as an indication of their practical importance’.7

We undertook a factor analysis of the variables normalised using Z_scores. The weights attributed to each factor come from the proportion of the overall variance that the factor explains.12

Fourth, we attributed theory-based weights to each of the variables. The theoretical scoring framework was developed by the WHO Regional Office for Europe.11 The framework groups policies according to the 10 areas for national action outlined in the Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol, and attributes weights to each policy according to the quality of the scientific evidence underpinning it, that is, policies with a stronger evidence base are weighted proportionally higher than those with weaker evidence base. The scoring scheme relies on the principle that countries adopting stronger policies should be rewarded, but that it should be possible for all countries to obtain the maximum score.

In the fifth and last step, all resulting index scores were normalised to a 0–100 scale to ensure comparability.

We used five different approaches to calculate the ACPI. These approaches differ from each other in the methods used in each of the above steps to composite indicator calculation—normalisation, multivariate analysis, and weighing and aggregation.12 Formulation ACPI is a simple unweighted average of binary variables; formulation ACPI_Z is a simple unweighted average of variables transformed into Z_scores; formulation ACPI_Z_Weight is a weighted aggregation of Z_scores according to theory and expert opinion; and formulation ACPI_Z_FA is obtained by a weighted aggregation of Z_scores according to the weights produced by factor analysis.

Once we obtained the alternative measures, we proceeded to test our index’s measurement validity. We assessed criterion-related validity, or the strength of relation between the measure and a measurable external criterion, as well as content validity, or the extent to which the measure’s content represents the concept to be measured.14 To assess the former, we used the indices as an independent variable in a regression of alcohol consumption per capita on ACPI scores. We employed, first, a simple multivariate ordinary least squares (OLS) regression followed by a random coefficient multilevel model as a robustness check. To assess the latter, for each country, we calculated a median rank and score under each of the five ACPI formulations (ACPI, ACPI_Z, ACPI_Z_FA, ACPI_Z_Weight and ACPI_Weight) and compared them with a baseline, which we set to the simple mean of a binary variables, using Pearson or Spearman correlation coefficients.

We controlled for GDP per capita, percentage of the population between 0 and 14 years old, and percentage of urban dwellers as part of the total population as well as world region.

GDP per capita was included because the prevalence of drinking increases as income rises from very low amounts,1 and it influences a country’s ability to formulate and instate alcohol control policies. The extent of urbanisation is related to drinking patterns—increasing urbanisation has been associated with both increasing15 16 and decreasing alcohol consumption17—and with the alcohol policy architecture as urban settings require different policy tools to those of rural areas. Adjusting for urbanisation will account for this effect in either direction.

The age composition of a population bears influence on both drinking patterns—incidence of heavy drinking and alcohol problems decreases with age18 19—and the policy architecture, for example, the need to regulate advertising on social media. Furthermore, the alcohol industry’s increasing investment in areas of the globe with rapid population growth and urbanisation means increased availability of alcoholic beverages and an incentive to weaken alcohol control policies that curb alcohol consumption.20

Mother’s age at childbirth and female employment have been documented as confounders of the association between alcohol policy strength and alcohol consumption.17 While we acknowledge the importance of these factors as indicators of larger structural changes in society, we did not include them because, to a large extent, they are captured by the variables we did include—GDP/purchasing power, urbanisation, population age change and region dummies (below)—and thus highly collinear.

Lastly, alcohol consumption and regulatory attitudes to alcohol show some regional clustering. The European region as a group has the world’s highest alcohol consumption, followed by the Americas. With the exception of some African countries, alcohol consumption is lower in the rest of the world.1 Similarly, factors such as religion, which may confound the association, tend to be geographically clustered. The regional grouping of countries is that of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG).

Data on GDP per capita purchasing power parity (PPP), population age distribution and urbanisation were obtained from the World Bank World Development Indicators Database.

Finally, we correlated our measure against existing composite indicators of alcohol policy developed for Europe (EAPA Index),7 the OECD (Alcohol Policy Index (API)),5 in 46 African countries9 and in the Western Pacific.8