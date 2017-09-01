You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Letter
Carbon monoxide poisoning and risk for venous thromboembolism
  1. Neil B Hampson1,
  2. Lindell K Weaver2
  1. 1 Department of Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington, USA
  2. 2 Department of Medicine, Intermountain Health Care, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Neil B Hampson, Department of Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, 1100 Ninth Avenue H4-CHM, Seattle, WA 98111-0900, USA; neil.hampson{at}vmmc.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/jech-2016-207172

Statistics from Altmetric.com

As specialists in carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, we noted with interest the paper in Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health this year by Kao and colleagues examining the diagnosis of other diseases following an episode of CO poisoning.1 It described a retrospective, population-based, cohort study utilising the Taiwanese National Health Insurance Database. In essence, patients experiencing CO poisoning during a 13-year period were identified, matched to controls, and the database searched for subsequent new diagnoses that occurred in the CO-poisoned population in …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/