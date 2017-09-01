Carbon monoxide poisoning and risk for venous thromboembolism

As specialists in carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, we noted with interest the paper in Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health this year by Kao and colleagues examining the diagnosis of other diseases following an episode of CO poisoning.1 It described a retrospective, population-based, cohort study utilising the Taiwanese National Health Insurance Database. In essence, patients experiencing CO poisoning during a 13-year period were identified, matched to controls, and the database searched for subsequent new diagnoses that occurred in the CO-poisoned population in …