Dismissing manufactured uncertainties, limitations and competing interpretations about chemical exposures and diabetes

A chemical industry consultant with a competing interest (Bond) and his collaborator (Dietrich) dismiss over 20 cross-sectional studies and at least 7 prospective studies that have found links between persistent organic pollutants and diabetes. In this comment, they also ask for experimental studies supporting the view that environmental contaminants could affect glucose tolerance, neglecting more than a dozen of experimental in vivo and in vitro studies (see Ngwa et al 1 for references).

These authors also fail to acknowledge the carefully described reports from the Prospective Investigation of the Vasculature in Uppsala Seniors (PIVUS) study. Our brief report2 recently published in this journal advances knowledge …