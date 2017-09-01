Advice given by NHS Direct in Wales: do deprived patients get more urgent decisions? Study of routine data

Introduction

One of the founding principles of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK was equality of access to, and provision of, healthcare.1 2 Yet, in the UK and internationally, inequalities in health persist with people living in economically deprived areas known to have poorer health, including higher levels of depression3 and poorer physical function.4 People living in deprived areas are also less likely to have access to good quality medical care than those in more affluent areas, and consultations with General Practitioners (GPs) and other health practitioners may be less clinically effective.5 Evidence from providers of healthcare out of hours suggests that those from more deprived backgrounds are recommended more urgent care.6–8

In Wales, the national, nurse-led telephone advice and information line NHS Direct Wales (NHSDW) is in theory well placed to help those at socioeconomic disadvantage. For the cost of a local phone call, the service aims to provide accessible, standardised advice and information. Similar services existed in England (NHS Direct) and in Scotland (NHS 24) and now operate through ‘111’ as a simpler number to ease entry into the complex emergency care system.9 In Wales, ‘111’ is currently being trialled as a method of linking NHSDW and GP out-of-hours services.10

In the NHS Direct (NHSD) and 111 services, nurses or trained advisors generally use computerised decision support software (CDSS) to advise callers on the most appropriate form of healthcare or how to treat their symptoms themselves, working through a series of questions and answers to a decision. Although they can override this decision, the aim of this software is to give consistent advice in similar circumstances independent of patient or nurse characteristics.

However, there is evidence about variable provision in NHSD: nurses with over 20 years’ experience were more likely to advise callers to care for themselves,11 and Registered Sick Children's Nurses were more likely to refer children with fever or rash to routine GP appointments.12 However, both studies lacked evidence about the influence of patient's characteristics on outcomes. Patient's deprivation has differentially affected the use of GP services that provide telephone advice out of hours, with both the likelihood of being subsequently seen by a GP falling with increasing deprivation13 14 to slightly increasing for those in the most deprived areas.15 However, once advised to see a GP, those in deprived areas were all more likely to receive home visits.13–15 We know of no study reporting the effect of patient deprivation on advice given by NHSD nurses or 111 call advisors. This paper therefore aims to describe how deprivation affects advice given by NHSDW controlling for other variables that may affect this advice.