Negative wealth shock and short-term changes in depressive symptoms and medication adherence among late middle-aged adults

Abstract

Background Experiencing a negative wealth shock in late middle age may cause high levels of stress and induce reductions in health-related consumption.

Methods We used data on late middle age individuals (51–64 years) from the longitudinal US-based Health and Retirement Study (N=19 281) to examine the relationship between negative wealth shock and short-term outcomes that serve as markers of the pathways from wealth shock to health: elevated depressive symptoms, as a marker of the stress pathway and cost-related medication non-adherence (CRN), as a marker of the consumption pathway. Negative wealth shock was considered to be a loss of total net worth of 75% or more.

Results Using a nested cross-over approach—a within-person design among exposed individuals only that adjusts by design for all time-invariant individual characteristics—we found that negative wealth shock was significantly associated with increased odds of elevated depressive symptoms (OR=1.50, CI 1.10 to 2.05), but was not significantly associated with higher odds of CRN (OR=1.18, CI 0.76 to 1.82), even after further adjustment for time-varying sociodemographic and health covariates.