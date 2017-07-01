Association between income trajectories in childhood and psychiatric disorder: a Swedish population-based study

Key findings

In this study, we used a large cohort of 534 294 individuals to identify trajectories of childhood family income over a 12-year period, and to examine associations of these trajectories with early adulthood psychiatric disorders. We identified two income trajectory groups that were strongly associated with psychiatric disorder: one low-income (but upward) trajectory and one downward income trajectory. Children assigned to these trajectories had increased risks for several different types of psychiatric disorder. The association remained, even after adjusting for important variables including parental psychiatric disorder and even if we limited the sample to individuals without childhood psychopathology. In contrast, the relationship was reverse for eating disorders—children in higher income groups had the greatest risks.

The finding that children in the lowest income trajectory had a markedly increased risk for early adulthood psychiatric disorder confirms previous associations found between childhood economic disadvantage and psychiatric disorder,4 ,5 ,12 ,13 ,27 especially among children living in poverty.28 ,29 Families in this group had annual mean incomes below the European Union's (EU) definition of relative poverty as an income below 60% of the median.30 Thus, these are particularly poor families, at least within the EU context.

Our study extends earlier findings by demonstrating an association between declining childhood family income and later psychiatric disorder. Children who grew up in a household characterised by a downward income trajectory had the second highest risk for later psychiatric disorder. One prior study examining effects of changes in household income on child mental health showed that income decline was detrimental to later psychiatric disorder.27 However, this study specifically examined child depression and antisocial behaviour and did not investigate whether the effects persisted into late adolescence and early adulthood. A recent review of socioeconomic inequalities in child and adolescent mental health revealed a similar pattern, where decline in childhood socioeconomic status (SES) was associated with increased mental health problems.4

Furthermore, our large cohort enabled us to examine differential effects of childhood income trajectory by type of psychiatric disorders. Low and declining childhood family income appeared to increase the risk of ADHD, substance misuse and psychosis in particular. The association remained, even after adjusting for parental psychiatric disorder, one of the major confounders of parental SES and children's mental health problems.4 The association was reversed for eating disorders, where the risks were increased in children in the highest income trajectories. This finding is in line with prior studies demonstrating higher rates of eating disorders in children from higher socioeconomic backgrounds.31 ,32

When adjusting for parental psychiatric morbidity, the HRs were only slightly reduced. On the other hand, the HRs decreased markedly when adjusting for income level, suggesting that the overall level of income is more important than the shape of the trajectory for the higher income trajectory groups. However, our findings suggest that even after controlling for the overall income level, there is still a substantial effect of the shape of the trajectories, and this effect is no less than the estimated effects of other relevant family-level variables such as foreign-born parent and parental education. Hence, our study highlights the importance of considering the dynamic nature of childhood family income, above and beyond the average income, in the association between childhood family income and early adulthood mental health.

Several mechanisms explaining these associations have been suggested.1 ,9 ,12 ,14 ,28 Family financial hardship is intertwined in a complex manner with several co-factors, such as parenting quality, family structure and parent psychological factors, all of which may affect children's mental health.28 Furthermore, economic deprivation in early life has been shown to have long-term effects on children's stress responsivity that may partly explain our findings.5 ,12 ,13 ,33 Some studies suggest that the association between low childhood family income, or income instability, and psychiatric disorder is mediated by parental investment and family processes.1 ,12 ,13 On the basis of our results, parental psychiatric morbidity seems to play a minor role in the relationship between childhood family income trajectory and psychiatric disorder. In contrast, average income played a more important role. These findings indicate support for the family investment model rather than the family stress model.

Our findings have important implications for mental health interventions targeting children growing up in economic deprivation. Strategies are needed, both to reduce socioeconomic inequalities and to improve the mental health of disadvantaged children. For example, comprehensive early childhood programmes for children at risk have been shown to have extended benefits over time.34 School plays an important role, because economic deprivation has a strong impact on children's educational achievement,10 ,35 ,36 and programmes aiming to improve cognitive and academic outcomes have been shown to be beneficial for children's mental health.34 Thus, future efforts to prevent or mitigate the negative effects of childhood economic deprivation on psychiatric disorder may benefit from integration of strategies that improve school performance among vulnerable youth.

This study has several methodological strengths, including the longitudinal population-based design, the use of national registers with a high rate of completeness and no loss to follow-up. The large cohort size also allows for detailed analyses on specific types of psychiatric disorder. Other quantitative studies with similar design and research questions, but with other data sources, often struggle with insufficient power and missing data.

This study also has some methodological weaknesses. With respect to treatment-seeking, we do not know whether the associations between childhood family income and psychiatric disorder vary between those who seek treatment and those who do not. It has been shown that socioeconomic factors play a part in treatment-seeking,37 even in Sweden which has universal access to healthcare. This is also true for psychiatric disorder and treatment: disadvantaged socioeconomic background is a risk factor for most psychiatric disorders and predicts higher mental health service use,37 probably due to the higher psychiatric morbidity in this population. If the associations between childhood family income and psychiatric disorder vary among those who seek treatment and those who do not, our results may be biased. However, this bias would affect any other study relying on psychiatric diagnosis and treatment as an outcome. With respect to follow-up, the youngest individuals were followed until age 20 years and the oldest until age 24 years. Although many psychiatric disorders are known to have their onset in adolescence, certain disorders including psychosis typically have later onsets.38 Thus, the younger birth cohorts may include individuals who have not yet received a diagnosis, although they in fact suffer from a psychiatric disorder. This potential outcome misclassification would lead to underestimation of the true risk. Finally, we did not fully take into account the effect of time-varying control variables, including single-parent household and parental psychiatric disorder.