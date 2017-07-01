Parallel contagion phenomenon of concordant mental disorders among married couples: a nationwide cohort study

Introduction

Mental illness is a growing problem worldwide.1 Genetic relatedness has been reported to be a determinant of mental disorders among family members.2 ,3 Nevertheless, recent studies have reported the aggregation of mental disorders in couples who did not share genetic factors. A study revealed that depression is likely (OR=2.08) to occur in both married partners if either of them experienced depression.4 A longitudinal study further indicated that somatic and psychiatric morbidity of one partner could affect the psychiatric condition of the other married partner.5 Based on the existing literature, concordance of specific mental disorders in couples includes depression,4–6 anxiety7 and substance abuse.8–10 However, inconclusive and incomplete findings still exist among related research. Furthermore, existing concordance studies either aimed at a certain disorder or examined a relatively small number of associated factors. Hence, determining concordance for the category of mental disorders among couples out of a complete spectrum of mental disorders by using comprehensive factors is highly demanding.

Previous studies have explained the phenomenon of spousal concordance of diseases by using ‘assortative mating’ and ‘cohabitation effects’.11–13 Assortative mating refers to the tendency of mate selection depending on the similarity of individual characteristics, including values and personality traits. Cohabitation effects explicate the significance of common household environmental influences, including the sharing of numerous aspects of lifestyle, after marriage. In addition, because marital relationship is reciprocal and interdependent, concordance of mental disorders in couples can be further explained by ‘emotional contagion’.14 Marriage is an imperative resource during stress.15 Accordingly, the emotional state of a spouse bidirectionally influences that of the partner.16 Mutual experience of stress can delineate the resembling depression symptomatology between both spouses. In particular, higher levels of depression in husbands could predict the subsequent exacerbation of depressive symptoms in wives.17 Furthermore, emotional similarity induced by the sharing of stressors and emotional support could unravel the phenomenon of mental illness transmission from one spouse to other spouse.18 The theory of emotional contagion was primarily applied to depict the concordance of depression in couples.16 ,19 However, it is conceivable that the initial similarity between both spouses in individual characteristics from the time of mate selection can expand to subsequently gradual conformity in health behaviours.20–22 Affect and behaviour similarities could potentially lead to even an exposure to various types of disorders, other than depression, under the effects of durable cohabitation in the common ecological system, which involves family and work environment as the microsystem and mesosystem, respectively.23 Therefore, the current research extended the concordance of depression to a hypothetical concordance of other categories of mental disorders, including anxiety and others, on the basis of assortative mating, cohabitation effects and emotional contagion jointly.

For examining the effect of one mentally ill spouse on the other spouse, previous studies have adopted gender and age as two major related factors.4 ,5 ,14 ,24 A higher risk of mental disorders has been typically associated with women and old ages.4 ,5 Low household income has been closely tied to high psychiatric morbidity.25 In addition, research has indicated that the presence of physical diseases such as diabetes and cancer was associated with the risk of mental disorders.26 ,27 Therefore, comorbidity in each spouse was considered a factor associated with the occurrence of mental disorders. Moreover, a marked discrepancy in prevalence rates of mental disorders, including depression, anxiety and substance abuse, was present across various occupations.28–31 Environmental characteristics might be associated with the occurrence of mental diseases.8 ,23 However, the findings remained inconsistent. The association between the characteristics of geography where the family was located and the occurrence of mental disorders substantiates the need for investigation.

Scarce data have reported the concordant categories of mental disorders; therefore, this study investigated spousal concordance of the category of physician-diagnosed mental disorders by using all potential associated factors of mental disorders addressed in previous studies. Hence, the concordance of mental disorders in couples could be fully determined.