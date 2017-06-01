Walk on the wild side: the complexity of free-living mobility assessment

Article Text
A recent study quantified free-living (community) mobility using subjective questionnaires.1 The authors found no useful information from their free-living mobility data. This can be attributed to the limited methodology, more likely overcome with standardised objective approaches.
Are inertial sensor-based (accelerometer/gyroscope) wearables the viable solution? They promise the next step in monitoring: unobtrusive, objective, continuous and pervasive. However, lack of clinically appropriate (sensitive/specific) algorithms has hindered advances. Often, attempts to instrument mobility in the context of physical activity (energy expenditure) or ambulation (‘macro gait’: walking bout detection or step count) …
