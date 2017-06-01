Associations between specific autoimmune diseases and subsequent dementia: retrospective record-linkage cohort study, UK

A previous admission with rheumatoid arthritis seemed to protect against AD, but elevated the risk of vascular dementia. Although evidence that NSAIDs reduce the risk of AD is not conclusive, 4–7 our findings might add circumstantial evidence to the data supporting the hypothesis that NSAIDs protect against AD. People with rheumatoid arthritis generally take NSAIDs to manage their condition, so if rheumatoid arthritis is at least partially a proxy for NSAID use, the real association may be between NSAID use and a reduced risk of AD. Although one could argue that the association may actually be between rheumatoid arthritis and AD, one study did find that the association between NSAID use and AD did not appear to be confounded by arthritis. 6 We do not have data on potential confounders (other than basic demographics like age, socioeconomic status and region of residence), so cannot explore the association further. A recent case–control study found that NSAID use was positively associated with vascular dementia (OR 1.33, 1.29 to 1.38). 16 Thus, it seems possible that NSAID use may reduce the risk of AD but increase the risk of vascular dementia. If there is a protective effect of NSAIDs on some autoimmune diseases, and if its mechanism of action is anti-inflammatory, then steroids may also play a protective role against AD. NSAIDs and steroids are prescribed for several of the autoimmune diseases we studied, but we did not find any other significantly negative findings. However, some of the RRs were <1, albeit non-significant, so further negative associations cannot be ruled out.

The risk of vascular dementia after an admission with an autoimmune disease was slightly higher than the risk of AD; and some individual autoimmune diseases were significantly associated with an elevated risk of future vascular dementia, but not AD. The associations with vascular dementia might reflect associations between autoimmune disease and risk factors for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases more generally. We have undertaken similar analyses to those reported here for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischaemic stroke (which we will report in detail elsewhere). In brief, the RRs for CHD and ischaemic stroke in people with autoimmune disease (all those in table 1 combined) were, respectively, 1.53 (1.52 to 1.54) and 1.46 (1.44 to 1.47).

There have been suggestions that autoimmune and inflammatory mechanisms may play a role in the development of dementia, 2 and there is evidence that people with AD may have higher levels of antithyroid autoantibodies when compared with people without dementia. 8 However, there is little epidemiological data on whether autoimmune disease and dementia are associated. We recently reported that hospitalisation with type 1 diabetes was associated with subsequent hospitalisation with dementia, 11 but further evidence of a link between autoimmune disease and dementia is lacking. Here, we report that people admitted to hospital with autoimmune disease were more likely to be admitted to hospital with dementia, at a later date, than a control group. Our findings for thyroid autoimmune disease and rheumatoid arthritis are consistent with previous data 4 , 8 and there is little else published with which to compare our findings.

Strengths and limitations

The main strengths of the study are that it is very large in size, and allowed us to study the risk of dementia, both overall, and for AD and vascular dementia separately, following a wide range of autoimmune diseases, in a single, geographically defined population.

Limitations include the fact that the study is restricted to people who were admitted to hospital or who received day case care, and the lack of data on confounders. Effect sizes found in our study are small. Factors which may have led to underestimation of rates include under-recording of autoimmune diseases and of dementia, when present, with dilution of effects. Factors that may have led to overestimation of risks include unmeasured confounding such that, for example, people with an autoimmune disease and also with subsequent dementia might be more likely to be admitted than others if they are socioeconomically disadvantaged. In mitigation, we standardised for deprivation; but the limits of the deprivation data may be such that the standardisation was too simple. Also, the factors that determined whether or not a person with dementia was admitted to hospital should be the same in the control cohort as in each autoimmune disease cohort.

The autoimmune disease cohorts are based on prevalent cases, the first recorded hospital admission or episode of day case care, rather than being cohorts with follow-up from the date of diagnosis. The diagnoses of the conditions studied are confined to those recorded on the hospital discharge summary for each person, and, due to privacy regulations, we are unable to examine the records to ascertain their accuracy. Confining data collection to hospital admissions and episodes of day case care will mean that we miss cases of autoimmune disease and dementia that did not require hospital day case care or admission. Dementia subgroups, in particular, are not well coded on hospital records, indeed are often not coded at all. It is possible that hospital coding of dementia subtypes is subject to some bias and that this may affect our findings. The separate analyses of AD and vascular dementia, therefore, should be viewed with some caution; but we suggest that the results with dementia as a whole have fewer limitations, although there is still likely to be some underdiagnosis. The likelihood is that cases that really are AD are underestimated as AD, coded as such in HES; and that, accordingly, unspecified dementia in HES actually contains a higher percentage of AD than that of vascular dementia. Because of the nature of the data, some misdiagnosis and miscoding are inevitable. However, it is worth noting that any lack of diagnostic specificity of dementia type will affect both cases and controls alike and should not distort the RRs themselves.

We studied a large number of associations between autoimmune diseases and subsequent dementia. The effect of making multiple comparisons needs to be considered. For this reason, we give exact p values in the tables, as well as CIs, so that the reader can see the degree of significance of each association. It is possible that some of the associations that are significant at a level of p<0.05 or even p<0.01 may result from making multiple comparisons and the play of chance. On the other hand, even with the number of comparisons that we have made, findings with a significance level <0.001 are unlikely to be attributable to chance alone. Further, 18 of the 25 disease–dementia associations were significant: by chance alone, only one or two would be significant at p=0.05.

The list of autoimmune diseases chosen is not exhaustive but it includes diseases for which there is acceptance of a definite autoimmune component and which are common, chronic and longstanding; and which have been included by us in other studies of the epidemiology of autoimmune diseases.17 ,18 There is scope for the study of other diseases, not covered by us, which are considered to have an autoimmune component.