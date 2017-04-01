You are here

Editorial note: Peckham versus Newton
The study by Peckham et al1 reporting a potential link between water fluoridation and hypothyroidism has attracted considerable interest, much of which was critical. Two commentaries published in the same issue as the original paper (Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, July 2015, Volume 69, Number 7) have described the weaknesses of the ecological design and the limitations of the data, noted some inconsistencies in the results and concluded that the results are unreliable and fail to demonstrate a causal link between water fluoridation and hypothyroidism.2 ,3 We are now publishing the response by Peckham …

View Full Text

