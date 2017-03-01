Unintentional injury in England: an analysis of the emergency care data set pilot in Oxfordshire from 2012 to 2014

Results Of the 63 877 injury attendances recorded at the 2 sites, 26 536 were unintentional with a home postcode within Oxford City or Cherwell District Council areas. The most frequent location, mechanism, activity and diagnosis were home (39.1% of all unintentional injuries (UIs)), low-level falls (47.1%), leisure (31.1%) and ‘injuries to unspecified part of trunk, limb or body region’ (20.5%), respectively. The most deprived quintile of the population (Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) 1) had the highest European Age Standardised Rate (EASR) for all UIs and IMD 5 had the lowest, 54.4 (95% CI 52.3 to 56.5) and 32.2 (31.4 to 33.0) per 1000 person-years, respectively. There was a significant association between increasing levels of deprivation and an increasing incidence rate ratio (IRR) for all UIs, for those in the home, for low-level fall UIs and for non-sport leisure UIs with a particularly sharp increase in the IRR for IMD 1 compared with IMD 5. Sport-related injuries were inversely related to deprivation apart from football.