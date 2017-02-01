Academic careers: what do early career researchers think?

As Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health is the official journal of the Society for Social Medicine (SSM), we thought it appropriate to share some of the members' views.

Are young researchers getting a fair deal? Early career researchers (ECRs) are often anecdotally described as facing major challenges. These challenges reportedly include lack of job security, too few opportunities to carve out their own interests, fighting to survive in competitive institutions and being perceived as resources rather than as people. These issues have attracted increasing attention in scientific circles and now also in the media.1–3 In response to these concerns, the SSM ECR Subcommittee conducted an ECR members' survey in early 2015 to obtain views on a range of issues. We had 65 responses (response rate 50.7%) of whom approximately three-quarters were female, and a third were based in London. Responses clustered around three main themes: job instability, limited opportunities to develop an academic career and lack of mentoring.

Job instability Concerns about job instability are very apparent among ECR members of the SSM. Of those who responded to the question, 84% reported having unstable careers with short-term contracts. Although many members had been based at their institution for a number of years, of those who have completed their graduate training, only 8% were on a permanent contract, 30% did not expect their contract to be extended and a further 32% were not sure. The problem of job instability applies not only to epidemiology and public health, but it also echoes similar trends in other academic disciplines in the UK and globally.4 ,5 A number of solutions have been explored in diverse countries. For example, in the USA, there are calls to extend the postdoctoral research period to 5 years to allow the development of a track record of publications. Conversely, in New Zealand, grant funding that supports postdocs has been reduced by a third,6 thereby severely limiting the number of postdocs.

Limited opportunities to develop an academic career In most institutions, academic value is measured in terms of outputs, rather than developing skills or acquiring responsibility. ECRs are often contracted to particular projects. They therefore rarely have enough time to expand their own research ideas and interests, due to the objectives, milestones and demands of their specific research project. The survey results indicate that ECRs feel that a lot is expected of them. The majority stated that their research, teaching and administration workloads were reasonable, but nevertheless 61% often worked more than their contracted hours. Many ECRs therefore felt that they lacked the spare capacity to continue to develop their own research interests or agendas.

Lack of mentoring Our survey found that 55% of ECRs did not have a mentor. Furthermore, many institutions apparently do not provide a mentoring scheme. Yet, an academic mentor can be vital in providing social support and frank discussions about career paths, strategy and progression, including suggestions for attending workshops and courses for continuing development. Furthermore, mentoring has been shown to benefit both ECRs and mentors.7–9 For more details of the survey, visit http://socsocmed.org.uk/2015/05/20/ssm-ecr-survey-results