Recent cohort effects in suicide in Scotland: a legacy of the 1980s?
- 1Public Health Observatory, NHS Health Scotland, Glasgow, UK
- 2Urban Studies, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
- 3Health Economics and Health Technology Assessment, Institute of Health and Wellbeing, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
- Received 29 January 2016
- Revised 1 June 2016
- Accepted 1 July 2016
- Published Online First 18 July 2016
Abstract
Background Mortality rates are higher in Scotland relative to England and Wales, even after accounting for deprivation. This ‘excess’ mortality is partly due to higher mortality from alcohol-related and drug-related deaths, violence and suicide (particularly in young adults). This study investigated whether cohort effects from exposure to neoliberal politics from the 1980s might explain the recent trends in suicide in Scotland.
Methods We analysed suicide deaths data from 1974 to 2013 by sex and deprivation using shaded contour plots and intrinsic estimator regression modelling to identify and quantify relative age, period and cohort effects.
Results Suicide was most common in young adults (aged around 25–40 years) living in deprived areas, with a younger peak in men. The peak age for suicide fell around 1990, especially for men for whom it dropped quickly from around 50 to 30 years. There was evidence of an increased risk of suicide for the cohort born between 1960 and 1980, especially among men living in the most deprived areas (of around 30%). The cohort at highest risk occurred earlier in the most deprived areas, 1965–1969 compared with 1970–1974.
Conclusions The risk of suicide increased in Scotland for those born between 1960 and 1980, especially for men living in the most deprived areas, which resulted in a rise in age-standardised rates for suicide among young adults during the 1990s. This is consistent with the hypothesis that exposure to neoliberal politics created a delayed negative health impact.
Analyses of data were led by JP with JM, JL and JB provided statistical advice for the IE analyses.
Funding JM is funded by the ESRC (Code: ES/K006460/1).
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Competing interests None declared.
Data sharing statement The authors have provided additional data in the appendices. The data used for this study are owned by the NRS and can be obtained by researchers from them on request.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license