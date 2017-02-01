rss
J Epidemiol Community Health 71:121 doi:10.1136/jech-2016-208265
  • Diabetes
  • Letter

Long-term excess mortality associated with diabetes following acute myocardial infarction: a population-based cohort study

  1. S Morbach
  1. Diakonissen-Stiftungs-Krankenhaus Speyer, Speyer, Germany
  1. Correspondence to Professor G Ruemenapf, Diakonissen-Stiftungs-Krankenhaus Speyer, Paul-Egell-Str. 33 6746 Speyer, Speyer 67343, Germany; gerhard.ruemenapf{at}diakonissen.de
  • Received 19 August 2016
  • Accepted 5 September 2016
  • Published Online First 9 December 2016

Alabas et al1 recently published a study in your journal on the long-term excess mortality associated with diabetes following acute myocardial infarction (AMI) after adjustment for comorbidity, risk factors and cardiovascular treatments. Diabetes was independently associated with a 56% higher mortality following STEMI and 39% following NSTEMI than in patients with AMI without diabetes. The study was …

