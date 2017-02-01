Population attributable risks and costs of diabetogenic chemical exposures in the elderly

PIVUS is a population-based cohort derived from the individuals aged 70 living in the city of Uppsala, Sweden (n=1016; 50% women). For full details, please see Lind et al. 10 Prevalent diabetes was defined as antidiabetic therapy or fasting plasma glucose ≥7.0 mmol/L (n=119). Fasting blood was drawn in the morning for the determination of 33 environmental contaminants. The following calculations were based on data previously presented regarding the risk of prevalent diabetes of different environmental contaminants. 6–9 The present analyses use a cross-sectional design. Owing to randomly missing data for some of the contaminants, data from 953 of the participants were used in the calculations.

Statistical methods

Biomarkers were selected based on significance in multivariable, single-exposure models: plasma monoethylphthalate (MEP); serum dichlorodiphenyldichloroethylene (p,p′-DDE); serum 2,2′,4,4′,5,5’-hexachlorobiphenyl (PCB 153); and perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA). The analytical procedures have previously been given in detail (6–9). Poisson regression models were used as the bases for the calculations. Included as independent variables in the models were the four contaminants as well as sex, BMI, physical activity, daily energy intake and daily alcohol intake. Population attributable fractions (PAFs) were calculated based on the attribrisk function in the R-package with the same name with two exceptions. Attribrisk uses logistic regression whereas we sought relative risk/prevalence ratio as the outcome could be considered common and an OR would not be a good approximation for the relative risk. Hence, Poisson regression was used instead, following published methods.11 To estimate PAFs, we first note that the estimated probability from the Poisson regression of being a case for any individual in the sample is

where Xβ is the linear predictor resulting from the regression model. X denotes the design matrix and β is the vector of regression coefficient. Focusing on cases only, we can estimate the probability of being a case under a hypothetical scenario in which the exposure(s) are reduced by a certain amount given as

where X C is the contrast matrix obtained by subtracting the observed exposure(s) from the hypothetical. The sum of all predicted probabilities for the cases in the sample corresponds to the expected number of cases expected under the hypothetical scenario. The PAF is then calculated as where γ is a shrinkage factor defined as where p is the total degrees of freedom and model χ2 is the likelihood ratio statistic for testing the joint influence of all variables in the model.12 As there were few cases of diabetes relative to the model degrees of freedom, the models may overfit. The shrinkage factor shrinks the PAF towards zero and was used to compensate for the overfitting when generalising the results to the European population.

Five models were developed with the difference between the models being the hypothetical scenarios. The first scenario assumed a simultaneous 25% decrease in all four contaminants while the remaining scenarios assumed a 25% decrease in a single contaminant while keeping the other contaminants constant. The bootstrap was used to construct 95% bias corrected and accelerated CIs for PAF using 10 000 replicates.13 All analyses were made using R V.3.2.4 (R Core Team. R: A language and environment for statistical computing. R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria. https://http://www.R-project.org/ 2016).