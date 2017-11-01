You are here

Physical activity, dog ownership and falls among older adults: a breed apart
  1. Theodore D Cosco1,
  2. Benjamin L Storey2
  1. 1 Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
  2. 2 Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Chinook Regional Hospital, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
  1. Correspondence to Dr Theodore D Cosco, Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, University of Oxford, Oxford, OX2 6PR JU, UK; Theodore.cosco{at}ageing.ox.ac.uk, tdcosco{at}cantab.net

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/jech-2017-209841

We read with great interest Wu et al’s article ‘Dog ownership supports the maintenance of physical activity during poor weather in older English adults: cross-sectional results from the EPIC Norfolk cohort’, highlighting the relationship between dog walkers and increased physical activity.1 Clearly, there are myriad positive implications of increased physical activity among older adults; however, as the authors rightly conclude, their findings ‘suggest that dog walking, where appropriate, can be a component of interventions to support physical activity in older adults’ …

