Evolution of Wikipedia’s medical content: past, present and future

Common criticisms of Wikipedia include concerns over content quality, coverage, readability and vandalism. However, much has been done to make Wikipedia’s open editing system remarkably robust—from editor culture and policies (eg, increased focus on reliable references) 12 13 to technological improvements (eg, automated software that reverts vandalism). 14 This has been reflected by improvements in perceived accuracy by readers. 15–17 As the encyclopaedia’s contents, editors and policies change over time, studies of it can quickly go out of date. This article therefore aims to give an overview of the past, present and possible future of Wikipedia’s medical content.

After initial exponential growth of key topics, the English Wikipedia has settled into a slower, linear growth, as more niche topics and current affairs are added. These articles are written and edited by a community of approximately 30 000 editors that make >5 edits per month, and 3000 that make >100 edits per month. This number is down from its peak in 2007, when stricter content guidelines were introduced, but has remained stable over recent years, with a minor increase as easier writing and editing and tools are introduced ( figure 1C ). The size of the different language versions of Wikipedia is skewed towards English, although less in proportion to the internet as a whole ( figure 1D ).

Wikipedia total size and editors. (A) Total number of articles in the encyclopaedia (all languages). (B) Total number of articles in the encyclopaedia (in English). (C) Total number of editors making >100 edits per month (in English). (D) The proportion of the top 10 most spoken languages (native + secondary) compared with the size of different language versions of Wikipedia, and usage on the internet as a whole.

Wikipedia is a massive online encyclopaedia with global reach and recognition. 8 9 Its total content has grown rapidly since its inception in 2001, with 44 million articles across 295 languages, including >5.4 million in English as of May 2017 ( figure 1A,B ). The English-language Wikipedia is the largest and best known project supported by the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF), and will be the main focus of this article. Other projects host open-access images, education materials and structured data. 10 11

Wikipedia is one of the most commonly read online sources of medical information, and is consistently among the top 10 most visited websites in the world (currently fifth). 1 As well as being widely read by the general public, it is also used as a source of healthcare information by 50%–70% of physicians 2 and over 90% of medical students. 3 It is additionally used by educators, policymakers and journalists. 4–6 Since the public relies on free online medical information for making health decisions, the accuracy and coverage of Wikipedia’s medical information have an immediate real-world impact on public health. 7 The medical community should therefore take responsibility for ensuring its accuracy as an influential health information platform.

Current state of medical information on Wikipedia

Content As of March 2017 there are 30 000 articles on medical topics in English Wikipedia, and another 164 000 in other languages. They are collectively read >10 million times per day.1 This extreme readership is only approximated by a few other resources, including the US National Institutes of Health and WebMD.1 Individual medical articles can often have thousands of views per day, although reader numbers for some are strongly affected by news coverage (eg, Zika virus; figure 2A) or seasonal (eg, pneumonia; figure 2B).18 19 Figure 2 Daily pageviews for medical topics. (A) Most pageviews are relatively stable (eg, tuberculosis), while some are highly dependent on world events (eg, Zika virus). (B) Some seasonal illnesses vary cyclically (eg, pneumonia) by the seasons of the Northern Hemisphere, where approximately 90% of people live. All points smoothed by a 7-day moving average. Wikipedia articles are rated by importance and quality by the communities of editors (online supplementary tables S1 and S2). Top-importance articles include conditions of global significance, such as tuberculosis and pneumonia. High-importance includes common diseases and treatments. Mid-importance encompasses conditions, tests, drugs, anatomy and symptoms. The remaining low-importance articles include niche or peripheral medical topics such as laws, physicians and rare conditions. Articles are similarly rated for quality on a scale ‘Stub’, ‘Start’, ‘C’, ‘B’, ‘Good Article’ (GA) and ‘Featured Article’ (FA). The latter two categories are only assigned after an internal peer review process.20 GAs comprise 0.7% of medical articles and require a single peer reviewer (figure 3A,B). FAs comprise 0.2% of medical articles and have to pass more stringent criteria and often have 5–10 reviewers. Supplementary file 1 [SP1.pdf] Figure 3 A summary of article quality across all articles in Wikipedia. Articles are assigned quality and importance rankings. ‘Featured article’ (FA) and ‘Good article’ (GA) are assigned by internal peer review. (A) Total number of medical articles of each quality ranking. (B) Percentage of medical articles at each quality ranking, separated by article importance (excluding unassessed). (C) The total number of medical articles (FA+GA) over time. (D) Overall number of all articles of each quality ranking Wikipedia-wide. (E) Overall percentage of all articles at each quality ranking, separated by articles importance (excluding unassessed) Wikipedia-wide. (F) A comparison between the overall rankings (dashed line) and those of medical articles (blue line). B, ‘B-class article’; C, ‘C-class article’. The quality ratings of medical articles are well above Wikipedia’s average (figure 3D–F). In particular, 83% of the top-importance medical articles are of ‘B-class’ quality or above (only 30% Wikipedia-wide) and <1% of the top-importance and high-importance articles remain ‘Stub-class’ (25% Wikipedia-wide) (figure 3B,E). Over 270 medical articles have been promoted to GA and FA, with around 20 more passing review each year (figure 3C). External assessment of Wikipedia’s overall content quality was found to be comparable to Encyclopaedia Britannica over a decade ago.21 Comparisons of its medical content with other sources vary for specific subjects, such as pharmacology, psychology or oncology22–24; however, some general conclusions can be drawn. Wikipedia’s medical content frequently suffers from low readability and errors of omission, despite the fact that included content is relatively high quality and well referenced.12 Errors are typically not due to deliberate vandalisation or underqualified editors,25 but rather that the volunteer editor base is relatively small and so topics are unevenly covered. Improved referencing for Wikipedia’s medical articles has been a strong focus since 2007.26 Higher quality articles often cite more than a hundred references (figure 4). The majority of references for Wikipedia’s medical articles are drawn from reliable sources.22 27 Furthermore, secondary and tertiary sources (eg, meta-analyses and clinical guidelines) are strongly preferred in order to reflect the accepted medical consensus.28 Examples from three leading medical journals (The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine and British Medical Journal) show similar trends, with a high percentage of articles cited by at least one Wikipedia article, and a subset of publications cited multiple times (following a power law). Figure 4 Citation metrics for medical content. (A) Total number of external references per Wikipedia medical article for different article qualities (n=10). FA, ‘Featured article’; GA, ‘Good article’; B, ‘B-class article’; C, ‘C-class article’. (B) Absolute numbers and percentage of scholarly articles from three representative high-impact medical journals that have been cited in Wikipedia (up to 13 January 2017). (C) Number of times articles from each representative medical journal have been cited in Wikipedia. (D) Dates when articles are first cited by Wikipedia from selected journals. Lancet, The Lancet; NEJM, New England Journal of Medicine; BMJ, British Medical Journal. In general, there is an upward trend in Wikipedia’s accuracy and reputation, but completeness and readability are still major limitations.15–17

Community Wikipedia editor communities are organised into approximately 800 currently active ‘WikiProjects’, which bring together editors interested in a particular topic or process in Wikipedia (online supplementary table S3).29 WikiProject Medicine was one of the first such communities, being founded in 2004 by Jacob de Wolff, MD. It is also one of the most active (consistently in the top 10, online supplementary figure S1) with 130 participants on its discussion forum in any given 90-day window, and a further 700 contributors who edit articles within its scope.30 The community’s overall size has remained relatively constant since 2013. These are largely a mixture of health professionals, researchers and students with an interest in freely available, accurate medical information.25 Discussion of improvements to content is typically held both at the WikiProject’s central discussion page30 and on the discussion pages for individual articles.31 The community has since expanded to form the Wiki Project Med Foundation, in 2012, a non-profit corporation working to promote the broader development and distribution of Wikipedia-related medical content.