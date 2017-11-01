Are green cities healthy and equitable? Unpacking the relationship between health, green space and gentrification

Article Text
Abstract
While access and exposure to green spaces has been shown to be beneficial for the health of urban residents, interventions focused on augmenting such access may also catalyse gentrification processes, also known as green gentrification. Drawing from the fields of public health, urban planning and environmental justice, we argue that public health and epidemiology researchers should rely on a more dynamic model of community that accounts for the potential unintended social consequences of upstream health interventions. In our example of green gentrification, the health benefits of greening can only be fully understood relative to the social and political environments in which inequities persist. We point to two key questions regarding the health benefits of newly added green space: Who benefits in the short and long term from greening interventions in lower income or minority neighbourhoods undergoing processes of revitalisation? And, can green cities be both healthy and just? We propose the Green Gentrification and Health Equity model which provides a framework for understanding and testing whether gentrification associated with green space may modify the effect of exposure to green space on health.
- health inequalities
- environmental health
- health promotion
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors All authors contributed to the conceptual framework of the paper. HC wrote the first draft and refined the manuscript. IA, JC and MGL provided substantive feedback and edits.
Funding This paper was supported by funding from ERC Grant Agreement 678034.
Competing interests None declared
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.