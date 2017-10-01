Socioeconomic position and markers of adiposity among female teachers in Mexico

Background Occupation is often used as an indicator of socioeconomic position (SEP) in epidemiological studies, although it is unclear whether variation in SEP within a single occupational group is associated with health outcomes, including adiposity measures.

Methods We created a multidimensional SEP index using principal component analysis based on self-reported data from 36 704 female teachers in Mexico from 2008 to 2011. Multivariable Poisson regression models with robust variance were used to evaluate cross-sectional associations of SEP and markers of adiposity, including obesity (body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m 2 ), elevated waist-to-hip ratio (WHR >85) and high waist circumference (WC >88 cm).