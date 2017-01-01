You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Review
Interventions to reduce inequalities in vaccine uptake in children and adolescents aged <19 years: a systematic review
  1. Tim Crocker-Buque1,
  2. Michael Edelstein2,
  3. Sandra Mounier-Jack1
  1. 1Health Protection Research Unit in Immunisation, Faculty of Public Health and Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK
  2. 2Department of Immunisation, Hepatitis and Blood Safety, Public Health England, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Tim Crocker-Buque, Health Protection Research Unit in Immunisation, Faculty of Public Health and Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, 15-17 Tavistock Place, London WC1H 9SH, UK; timothy.crocker-buque{at}lshtm.ac.uk

Abstract

Background In high-income countries, substantial differences exist in vaccine uptake relating to socioeconomic status, gender, ethnic group, geographic location and religious belief. This paper updates a 2009 systematic review on effective interventions to decrease vaccine uptake inequalities in light of new technologies applied to vaccination and new vaccine programmes (eg, human papillomavirus in adolescents).

Methods We searched MEDLINE, Embase, ASSIA, The Campbell Collaboration, CINAHL, The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Eppi Centre, Eric and PsychINFO for intervention, cohort or ecological studies conducted at primary/community care level in children and young people from birth to 19 years in OECD countries, with vaccine uptake or coverage as outcomes, published between 2008 and 2015.

Results The 41 included studies evaluated complex multicomponent interventions (n=16), reminder/recall systems (n=18), outreach programmes (n=3) or computer-based interventions (n=2). Complex, locally designed interventions demonstrated the best evidence for effectiveness in reducing inequalities in deprived, urban, ethnically diverse communities. There is some evidence that postal and telephone reminders are effective, however, evidence remains mixed for text-message reminders, although these may be more effective in adolescents. Interventions that escalated in intensity appeared particularly effective. Computer-based interventions were not effective. Few studies targeted an inequality specifically, although several reported differential effects by the ethnic group.

Conclusions Locally designed, multicomponent interventions should be used in urban, ethnically diverse, deprived populations. Some evidence is emerging for text-message reminders, particularly in adolescents. Further research should be conducted in the UK and Europe with a focus on reducing specific inequalities.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/jech-2016-207572

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Introduction

In high-income countries, substantial differences exist in vaccine uptake relating to socioeconomic status, gender, ethnic group, geographic location and religious belief.1–24 In 2009, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) conducted a systematic review of effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of interventions to ‘reduce differences in the uptake of immunisations in children and young people under the age of 19 years’.19 Since then new technologies have emerged, including data systems and online interventions, and have been applied to vaccination. In addition, new programmes have been implemented, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in adolescents. An updated review of the evidence is therefore warranted. The aim of this study is to update the 2009 NICE systematic review, focusing and refining the recommendations on effective interventions to decrease vaccine uptake inequalities in high-income countries.

Materials and Methods

We repeated the NICE guidance methodology,19 ,25 conducting our review in line with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) statement.26

Search strategy

We searched MEDLINE, Embase, ASSIA, The Campbell Collaboration, CINAHL, The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Eppi Centre, Eric and PsychINFO using the strategy described in online supplementary appendix 1. Results were limited to publications in English from April 2008 until November 2015.

Inclusion and exclusion criteria

We included studies with the following characteristics:

  • Study design: randomised controlled trials (RCTs), quasi-experimental (including interrupted time series and before-and-after studies), ecological and observational cohort studies.

  • Population: children and young people (CYP) from birth to 19 years in OECD countries.27

  • Intervention: delivered at primary/community care level, with the aim of increasing vaccine uptake in a specific population or in the overall population, with outcomes reported for specific subgroups.

  • Outcomes: vaccine uptake, including initiation of vaccination course, schedule completion, being up-to-date (UTD) for age, or coverage, with either a focus on reducing inequalities or where outcomes in different population groups are reported.

In addition, we included references from review articles or protocols identified in the search that fitted inclusion criteria, but we did not consider inequalities.

Study selection process

One reviewer initially screened articles on title and manually de-duplicated records. Two reviewers screened potentially relevant abstracts independently. Any disagreement was resolved by discussion on the basis of the inclusion criteria. Both reviewers agreed the final inclusions.

Results

The study selection process is presented in online supplementary figure S1. Of 12 386 unique articles, 315 abstracts were screened. Of these, 80 full text articles were reviewed, along with 23 studies identified from the references of 22 review articles or protocols.28–49

supplementary figure

PRISMA flowchart of literature selection

In total, 41 studies were included (17 RCTs, 20 quasi-experimental and 4 retrospective cohort studies), which were conducted in the USA (n=31), the UK (n=5), Canada (n=3) and Australia (n=2).

Studies reported on multicomponent complex interventions (n=16), patient-focused reminder/recall systems (n=18), outreach programmes (n=3), prompts for healthcare workers (HCWs) (n=2) and computer-based interventions (n=2).

We categorised results by using the intervention type and by vaccinations for the age group:

  • Childhood vaccines from birth to age 11 (singly or in combination): tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (TDaP); polio (IPV); haemophilus influenza b (Hib); pneumococcal (PCV); rotavirus; meningitis B (MenB); meningitis C (MenC); measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

  • Adolescent vaccines from age 11 to 19 (singly or in combination): HPV, MenC, quadrivalent meningitis (Men4) and relevant boosters.

  • Seasonal influenza alone in CYP.

The terms ‘uptake’ and ‘coverage’ were used inconsistently in the literature. We have defined ‘uptake’ as the proportion of the eligible population who received a vaccine during a specific time period and ‘coverage’ as the proportion of an eligible population that is vaccinated, regardless of when they received the vaccine.

Complex interventions

Complex interventions comprise several interacting components that may impact on a range of outcomes or have variability in delivery.50 Table 1 describes intervention components, sample size and study outcomes.

View this table:
Table 1

Population, intervention components and outcomes of the included studies considering complex interventions

Childhood vaccinations

Six studies showed evidence of effectiveness for locally developed complex interventions to increase uptake in ethnically diverse, low-income populations. In the USA, a retrospective evaluation of ‘Start Right’, a community-developed intervention involving bilingual promotional materials, peer health educators, outreach, parental reminders and provider support, found that children aged 19–35 months enrolled in the programme had significantly higher uptake than control children.51 Another intervention involving reminder/recall systems, increased clinic access, use of standing orders and provision of educational materials was evaluated in a before-and-after study, which found that children in the intervention year had a statistically significant increase in vaccine uptake.52 An intervention identifying children not UTD attending a charitable community organisation for resource-poor families, providing information and vaccinations, followed by reminders, increased coverage rates after 9 months.53 In Canada, an evaluation of the ‘Families First’ programme (involving identification of high-risk families, home visiting and signposting to health services) found small but significant increases in being UTD by first and second birthdays.54 An RCT evaluating an intervention that escalated in intensity on the basis of vaccine status over time, which involved universal, language appropriate reminder postcards, targeted telephone calls and intensive outreach and home visitation, showed a significant increase in children being UTD at 12 months.55 In the UK, a complex primary care focused intervention (developing a general practitioner (GP) network, financial incentives, better use of data and IT) significantly increased uptake of MMR coverage in a deprived, diverse community, although inequalities persisted in some smaller ethnic groups.56

The uncontrolled evaluation of an intervention to increase PCV coverage in Aboriginal infants in an Australian urban community (involving staff training, information materials, contact with parents, see online supplementary information, and stickers in health records) showed an increase.57 However, no statistical analysis was performed and coverage remained under the national Aboriginal average.

Adolescent vaccinations

Two Scottish studies reported on the HPV vaccine programme national roll-out among females aged 12 and 13, alongside a time-limited catch-up programme for females aged up to 18 (in school and in the community) and an accompanying media campaign.58 ,59 In the routine and catch-up programmes, uptake decreased by deprivation quintile for each subsequent dose, leading to a greater proportion of more deprived young people not completing the programme and thus increasing inequalities. Uptake was lowest in females who had left school and were vaccinated in the community (dose 1: 49%, dose 3: 30%), who were also more likely to be in a lower socioeconomic group. First-dose uptake was higher when regional health boards delivered the community catch-up clinic (52.3%), compared to GP practices (43.5%).

Two US studies used social marketing to increase HPV vaccine uptake in a large geographic area with an urban–rural divide, high ethnic diversity and a large low-income population: one in females aged 9–19 years and one in males aged 9–13 years.60 ,61 In females, the approach overall had no differential effect. However, males who were unvaccinated in intervention counties were significantly more likely to be vaccinated after 6 months, with higher uptake among the non-Hispanic black population. However, males in intervention counties were also 24% less likely to receive a TDaP booster (p≤0.001).

A large before-and-after American study involving 17 federally qualified health centres (that act as a safety-net healthcare provider for underserved communities) evaluated the impact of a webinar targeting clinic coordinators, aiming to increase implementation of AFIX, a CDC-recommended list of practice-based interventions to increase vaccine uptake (including data collection and analysis, feedback to providers, incentive and specific staff). It found a statistically significant 1.1% increase in adolescents becoming UTD.62

Another American study evaluated a practice-based intervention (involving educational meetings, reminder/recall system usage, targeted reminders and incentive payments) alongside a telephone reminder to parents delivered through schools, which sought to reduce an urban/rural inequality.63 Results showed a significant increase in the uptake of first-dose HPV and Men4 vaccines (11–12 year olds) and HPV vaccine course completion (males aged 13–18 years). No significant differences found for other age bands or vaccine types.

Influenza vaccine in CYP

Two related American articles reported on the ‘Four Pillars’ intervention (increased service access, reminder/recall system, improved provider office systems and immunisation champions) to increase the uptake of seasonal influenza vaccine in CYP aged 6 months to 18 years.64 ,65 Increases were seen in intervention and control groups, with significantly greater increases in intervention areas and in white children, with a narrowing of the gap between ethnic groups.

One further uncontrolled before-and-after study in an urban, ethnically diverse family medicine centre examined a predominantly HCW-focused intervention (involving policy change, standing orders, health record modification and information to patients) and showed increases in coverage in children aged between 3 and 18 (but not younger), with greater increases in African-Americans.66

Outreach programmes

One study conducted in parents of children from birth to 35 months evaluated the ‘BIRTH PIP’ intervention (parental education at birth followed by home visits) among 400 African-American mothers.67 When compared with the population, participants had significantly higher vaccination coverage (92% vs 49%), although there was significant loss to follow-up (50% loss by 19 months). Another RCT evaluating an enhanced prenatal and postnatal home visitation programme among 530 low-income women versus regular community care found no difference in vaccination uptake.68 However, one other US study found that children living in deprived areas with an immunisation coordinator were less likely not to be UTD for age (adjusted OR 0.6) and that overall disparities had decreased between groups over the time of the programme.69

Reminder/recall systems

Table 2 describes the intervention type, sample size and study outcomes.

View this table:
Table 2

Population, intervention components and outcomes of the included studies considering reminder/recall interventions targeted at patients or clients.

Childhood vaccinations

Two large American RCTs compared centralised systems versus Practice-based reminder/recall systems and concluded that centralised systems increased likelihood of children becoming UTD for age.70 ,71

A UK before-and-after study evaluating an escalating reminder/recall system, including letters and home visits, in an ethnically diverse, urban population, found that uptake was stable in intervention areas, but decreased in non-intervention areas.72 In the USA, a large RCT targeting non-UTD children aged <20 months with a postal reminder or recall notices found no coverage difference in younger children (7 or 12 months), but a significant increase at 19 months.73 The hypothesis offered was that younger children would be attending services more regularly and thus have higher uptake, whereas older children might not and thus be more responsive to reminders. Of two Canadian studies examining MMR coverage in deprived areas, one controlled before-and-after study found that telephone reminders increased MMR uptake in children not UTD at 24 months;74 however, the other non-controlled time series found increases in intervention (targeted phone, mail and outreach) and non-intervention sites, with no decrease in socioeconomic disparities.75

The Text4Health study evaluated the effect of sending text messages to parents in an American, urban, low-income population, prompting them to have their children aged 7–22 months vaccinated with Hib.76 It found a non-significant uptake difference after 2 weeks. An RCT undertaken in an urban, low-income minority ethnic population in the USA randomised participants to receive text-message reminders to schedule an appointment and/or reminders of the appointment details, or usual care to increase MMR vaccine uptake at 13 months.77 There was no difference in uptake between the arms, except in children who did not have a vaccination appointment booked and who received scheduling and appointment reminders.

An uncontrolled before-and-after study evaluating an immunisation reminder calendar given to parents of Aboriginal children in Australia showed timeliness for being UTD for vaccines increased, once significant outliers were excluded.78

Adolescent vaccinations

Two studies examined the use of repeated SMS reminders. The Text4Health study found significant increases in MenC and TDaP vaccine uptake among 11–18 year olds in the intervention arm.76 Another non-randomised trial looked at second and third doses of HPV vaccine in urban adolescent females and found that intervention individuals were significantly more likely to receive doses on time.79

Two studies examined different reminder/recall media. One RCT evaluated a tiered protocol with progressively more intensive reminder/recall and outreach dependent on continued lack of vaccine uptake.80 It found that the intervention was associated with becoming UTD for each vaccine and was more successful among females and black and Hispanic adolescents. An uncontrolled study targeting ethnically and socioeconomically diverse parents of adolescents not UTD with a variety of reminders over 12 months showed that 25.5% participants received one missing vaccine.81

An RCT comparing uptake of Men4 and TDaP in adolescents not UTD using phone reminders only to parents, versus parents and adolescents, found significantly higher uptake in the parent and adolescent reminder group.82 A non-RCT compared postal, email or SMS reminders for adolescent vaccination on the basis of parental preference and found that those who signed up were more likely to become UTD, irrespective of the method of reminder.83

A UK study evaluated giving a £40 incentive alongside a reminder/recall system and found significantly increased odds of completing the HPV vaccine course, irrespective of deprivation levels.84

Influenza vaccination in CYP

Three American RCTs examined the effect of SMS reminders targeted at low-income, minority ethnic parents on influenza vaccine uptake. Parents of CYP aged 6 months to 18 years receiving 5 weekly community-developed educational and clinic reminder text messages significantly increased uptake although overall levels remained low.85 When comparing educational and conventional SMSs with postal reminders targeted to parents of children aged 6months to 8 years, those receiving the educational SMS had higher second-dose influenza vaccine uptake.86 Another study compared interactive SMSs with educational ones, compared to usual care, in CYP aged 6 months to 17 years unvaccinated for influenza late in the season.87 Children of parents who received an interactive SMS were slightly more likely to be vaccinated. However, only 1% parents used the interactive feature.

Reminder systems targeted at HCWs

A large retrospective before-and-after study in the USA examined the effect of a vaccine alert placed within electronic health records of females aged 9–26.88 The intervention prompted cohort had higher initiation than the unprompted control cohort (35% vs 21.3%), with higher initiation rates seen in African-Americans. Another American RCT examined the effect of HCW prompts on adolescent vaccine uptake in a diverse population, but found no difference in uptake between intervention and control practices.89

Computer-based interventions

Two studies examining computer-based interventions found no effect on vaccine uptake. An RCT evaluating an intervention targeting African-American females to increase HPV vaccine uptake (‘Girls on Guard’) found that only 12% of 216 participants initiated the vaccine course, with equal numbers in intervention and control groups.90 Another randomised study examined a computer-based health message intervention delivered in school-based clinics in a population of ethnically diverse parents of non-HPV vaccinated children (n=445) and found that rhetorical questioning message prompts increased vaccination intention, but not uptake.91

Discussion

The impact of socioeconomic context, including deprivation, ethnicity or geography, on health outcomes has been well documented92 and is equally true of vaccine programmes.93 Presented here is the evidence of effectiveness for interventions to reduce the resulting inequalities in vaccination coverage. Multicomponent locally designed interventions demonstrated the best evidence in children and adolescents in the short term. These interventions are designed for a specific context and population, so may not be transferable to other settings. The 2009 NICE guidance recommended home visiting as a possibly cost-effective intervention, which is partially supported by this evidence. All nine interventions that included a home visit component showed some evidence of effectiveness.51 ,54 ,55 ,57 ,64 ,72 ,74 ,75 ,81 Although two of three studies considering outreach interventions alone were not effective, they were either small or had significant loss to follow-up.67 ,68 The three studies using escalating intervention intensity seemed particularly effective, which is consistent with the previous review.55 ,72 ,80 This may be a cost-effective way of incorporating home visiting into a programme. Social marketing interventions show mixed evidence, but could be a promising approach in adolescents.60 ,61 No studies provided good long-term evidence of sustained uptake.

The evidence around reminder/recall systems continues to evolve. In the USA, centralised reminder/recall systems worked better than practice-based ones; however, this may be specific to the American health system. Evidence of effectiveness of text-message reminders in reducing inequalities remains limited. The type of messages received may impact vaccine uptake, particularly if educational or interactive messages are used. However, more research is required to confirm this effect. A recent systematic review of ‘new media’ to improve vaccine uptake found evidence of effectiveness for SMS reminders, but also considered a wide variety of other interventions such as mobile phone apps and the use of social media.44 We did not identify any studies that used new media to reduce vaccine uptake inequalities, and this could form potentially useful future work. The two studies examining computer-based behaviour change interventions found no evidence of effectiveness.

There is some evidence for postal and telephone reminders in children and adolescents, although heterogeneity of interventions precludes from drawing firm conclusions. Choosing the reminder method and including adolescents alongside parents for reminders possibly improved effectiveness.82 ,83 A recent systematic review found that targeting postal and telephone reminders to parents was most effective at increasing early childhood vaccination.37

We found mixed evidence for HCW-focused reminders, which adds to the previous review's two positive studies. The evidence for client-side financial incentives was mixed in the previous review, and we found one additional study that showed an increase in adolescent HPV uptake. However, a recent systematic review found no effect of incentives on vaccine uptake in children.30

Two studies noted intervention effectiveness in older children, but not younger children.66 ,73 This may be because younger children are more likely to seek routine healthcare and should be a consideration when targeting interventions.

Tackling inequalities

Most interventions did not specifically target inequalities, but instead delivered interventions in low-uptake populations and focused on CYP not UTD for age.

Several interventions reported differential effects by ethnicity, including Aboriginal infants in Australia,57 ,78 White children64–66 and non-Hispanic black adolescents65 as well as black and Hispanic adolescents in the USA.61 ,80 These interventions are very context and population specific, and further work is required to develop the evidence base for interventions targeting specific ethnic groups or other characteristics associated with vaccine uptake inequality such as deprivation.

Limitations

Studies were mainly from the USA, with some from the UK, Canada and Australia. We found none from other European countries. This paucity mirrors the low number of European studies in the previous review. This may be related to the English language restriction or due to the unavailability of certain types of data (eg, it is illegal to collect data on ethnicity in France). We did not consider cost-effectiveness of interventions, although this was reported in some studies, due to challenges in comparing results between different health systems. Vaccine hesitancy was not considered for two reasons: first, a separate systematic review exists on interventions to reduce hesitancy and40 second, very few inclusions in that review or this paper measured uptake or coverage as an outcome. There are likely to be opportunities to incorporate evidence-based interventions to reduce hesitancy more explicitly within interventions to reduce inequalities in uptake between different groups.

Recommendations

  • Locally designed, multicomponent interventions have the strongest evidence for increasing vaccine uptake, particularly in urban, ethnically diverse, low-income or deprived population.

  • Some evidence is emerging relating to the use of text messages and other types of reminder/recall systems, particularly in adolescents, and should be considered.

  • Interventions that increase in intensity targeting persistent non-responders have some evidence of effectiveness and may be more cost-effective than other interventions, such as universal home visiting alone.

  • Further research should be conducted: in the UK and Europe, focusing on reducing specific inequalities, such as by the ethnic or religious group and on smartphone technology to increase vaccine uptake.

What is already known on this subject

  • In high-income countries, substantial differences exist in vaccine uptake relating to socioeconomic status, gender, ethnic group, geographic location and religious belief. A previous systematic review from 2009 concluded that the evidence was promising for outreach programmes, mixed for reminder/recall systems and information provision and limited for text messages and service delivery interventions.

What this study adds

  • This study updates the systematic review to 2015 and concludes that locally designed, multicomponent interventions have evidence of effectiveness in urban, ethnically diverse, deprived populations. There is some evidence emerging for text-message reminders, particularly in adolescents, but that other types of technology have not yet been evaluated.

Acknowledgments

The authors thank Dr Mary Ramsay at Public Health England for her advice and support during the development of this work.

References

    1. Polonijo AN,
    2. Carpiano RM
    . Social inequalities in adolescent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination: a test of fundamental cause theory. Soc Sci Med 2013;82:11525. doi:10.1016/j.socscimed.2012.12.020
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Baker D,
    2. Garrow A,
    3. Shiels C, et al
    . Inequalities in immunisation and breast feeding in an ethnically diverse urban area: cross-sectional study in Manchester, UK. J Epidemiol Community Health 2011;65:34652. doi:10.1136/jech.2008.085142
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Coupland C,
    2. Harcourt S,
    3. Vinogradova Y, et al
    . Inequalities in uptake of influenza vaccine by deprivation and risk group: time trends analysis. Vaccine 2007;25:736371. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2007.08.032
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Endrich MM,
    2. Blank PR,
    3. Szucs TD
    . Influenza vaccination uptake and socioeconomic determinants in 11 European countries. Vaccine 2009;27:401824. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2009.04.029
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Fisher H,
    2. Audrey S,
    3. Mytton JA, et al
    . Examining inequalities in the uptake of the school-based HPV vaccination programme in England: a retrospective cohort study. J Public Health 2014;36:3645. doi:10.1093/pubmed/fdt042
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Friederichs V,
    2. Cameron JC,
    3. Robertson C, et al
    . Impact of adverse publicity on MMR vaccine uptake: a population based analysis of vaccine uptake records for one million children, born 1987–2004. Arch Dis Child 2006;91:4658. doi:10.1136/adc.2005.085944
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Galarce EM,
    2. Minsky S,
    3. Viswanath K
    . Socioeconomic status, demographics, beliefs and A(H1N1) vaccine uptake in the United States. Vaccine 2011;29:52849. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2011.05.014
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Hawker JI,
    2. Olowokure B,
    3. Wood AL, et al
    . Widening inequalities in MMR vaccine uptake rates among ethnic groups in an urban area of the UK during a period of vaccine controversy (1994–2000). Vaccine 2007;25:751619. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2007.08.043
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  9. Health and Social Care Information Centre. NHS Immunisation Statistics: England 2013–2014. London, UK: HSCIC, 2014:1123.
    1. Hill HA,
    2. Elam-Evans LD,
    3. Yankey D, et al
    . National, state, and selected local area vaccination coverage among children aged 19–35 months—United States, 2014. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2015;64:88996. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm6433a1
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Kumar VM,
    2. Whynes DK
    . Explaining variation in the uptake of HPV vaccination in England. BMC Public Health 2011;11:172. doi:10.1186/1471-2458-11-172
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Mixer RE,
    2. Jamrozik K,
    3. Newsom D
    . Ethnicity as a correlate of the uptake of the first dose of mumps, measles and rubella vaccine. J Epidemiol Community Health 2007;61:797801. doi:10.1136/jech.2005.045633
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Pearce A,
    2. Law C,
    3. Elliman D, et al
    . Factors associated with uptake of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and use of single antigen vaccines in a contemporary UK cohort: prospective cohort study. BMJ 2008;336:7547. doi:10.1136/bmj.39489.590671.25
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Pebody RG,
    2. Hippisley-Cox J,
    3. Harcourt S, et al
    . Uptake of pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in at-risk populations in England and Wales 1999–2005. Epidemiol Infect 2008;136:3609. doi:10.1017/S0950268807008436
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Pruitt SL,
    2. Schootman M
    . Geographic disparity, area poverty, and human papillomavirus vaccination. Am J Prev Med 2010;38:52533. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2010.01.018
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Roberts SA,
    2. Brabin L,
    3. Stretch R, et al
    . Human papillomavirus vaccination and social inequality: results from a prospective cohort study. Epidemiol Infect 2011;139:4005. doi:10.1017/S095026881000066X
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Spencer AM,
    2. Roberts SA,
    3. Brabin L, et al
    . Sociodemographic factors predicting mother's cervical screening and daughter's HPV vaccination uptake. J Epidemiol Community Health 2014;68:5717. doi:10.1136/jech-2013-202629
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
  18. The President's Cancer Panel. Accelerating HPV vaccine uptake: urgency for action to prevent cancer. Bethesda, MD: National Cancer Institute, 2014.
  19. National Institue for Health and Care Excellence. Immunisations: reducing differences in uptake in under 19s. London, UK: NICE, 2009.
    1. Barbaro B,
    2. Brotherton JML
    . Assessing HPV vaccine coverage in Australia by geography and socioeconomic status: are we protecting those most at risk? Aust N Z J Public Health 2014;38:41923. doi:10.1111/1753-6405.12218
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Fisher H,
    2. Trotter CL,
    3. Audrey S, et al
    . Inequalities in the uptake of human papillomavirus vaccination: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Int J Epidemiol 2013;42:896908. doi:10.1093/ije/dyt049
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. McIntyre PB,
    2. Menzies RI
    . Immunisation: reducing health inequality for Indigenous Australians. Med J Aust 2005;182:2078.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Ruijs WLM,
    2. Hautvast JLA,
    3. van Ansem WJC, et al
    . Measuring vaccination coverage in a hard to reach minority. Eur J Public Health 2012;22:35964. doi:10.1093/eurpub/ckr081
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Tomkins A,
    2. Duff J,
    3. Fitzgibbon A, et al
    . Controversies in faith and health care. Lancet 2015;386:177685. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(15)60252-5
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
  25. The National Collaborating Centre for Women's and Children's Health. Reducing differences in the uptake of immunisations (including targeted vaccines) in children and young people aged under 19 years: systematic review of effectiveness and cost effectiveness evidence. London, UK: NICE, 2009.
    1. Moher D,
    2. Liberati A,
    3. Tetzlaff J, et al
    . Preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses: the PRISMA statement. BMJ 2009;339:b2535. doi:10.1136/bmj.b2535
    OpenUrlFREE Full Text
  27. List of OECD member countries. http://www.oecd.org/about/membersandpartners/list-oecd-member-countries.htm (accessed 7 Mar 2016).
    1. Abdullahi Leila H,
    2. Kagina BMN,
    3. Wiysonge Charles S, et al
    . Improving vaccination uptake among adolescents. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2015;(9):CD011895.
    1. Aigbogun NW,
    2. Hawker JI,
    3. Stewart A, et al
    . Interventions to increase influenza vaccination rates in children with high-risk conditions—a systematic review. Vaccine 2015;33:75970. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2014.12.013
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Bassani DG,
    2. Arora P,
    3. Wazny K, et al
    . Financial incentives and coverage of child health interventions: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Public Health 2013;13(Suppl 3):S30. doi:10.1186/1471-2458-13-S3-S30
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Cawley J,
    2. Hull HF,
    3. Rousculp MD, et al
    . Strategies for implementing school-located influenza vaccination of children: a systematic literature review. J Sch Health 2010;80:16775. doi:10.1111/j.1746-1561.2009.00482.x
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Chachou MJ,
    2. Mukinda FK,
    3. Motaze V, et al
    . Electronic and postal reminders for improving immunisation coverage in children: protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ Open 2015;5:e008310. doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2015-008310
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Ferrer HB,
    2. Trotter C,
    3. Hickman M, et al
    . Barriers and facilitators to HPV vaccination of young women in high-income countries: a qualitative systematic review and evidence synthesis. BMC Public Health 2014;14:700. doi:10.1186/1471-2458-14-700
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
  34. Community Preventive Services Task Force. Recommendation for use of immunization information systems to increase vaccination rates. J Public Health Manag Pract 2015;21:24952. doi:10.1097/PHH.0000000000000092
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Fu LY,
    2. Bonhomme LA,
    3. Cooper SC, et al
    . Educational interventions to increase HPV vaccination acceptance: a systematic review. Vaccine 2014;32:190120. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2014.01.091
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Groom H,
    2. Hopkins DP,
    3. Pabst LJ, et al
    . Immunization information systems to increase vaccination rates: a community guide systematic review. J Public Health Manag Pract 2015;21:22748. doi:10.1097/PHH.0000000000000069
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Harvey H,
    2. Reissland N,
    3. Mason J
    . Parental reminder, recall and educational interventions to improve early childhood immunisation uptake: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Vaccine 2015;33:286280. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2015.04.085
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Ames HM,
    2. Glenton C,
    3. Lewin S
    . Parents’ and informal caregivers’ views and experiences of routine early childhood vaccination communication: qualitative evidence synthesis (protocol). Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2015;7:CD011787.
    OpenUrl
    1. Kaufman J,
    2. Synnot A,
    3. Ryan R, et al
    . Face to face interventions for informing or educating parents about early childhood vaccination. Cochrane Satabase Syst Rev 2013;(5):CD010038. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD010038.pub2
    1. Jarrett C,
    2. Wilson R,
    3. O'Leary M, et al
    . Strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy—a systematic review. Vaccine 2015;33:418090. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2015.04.040
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Jones Cooper SN,
    2. Walton-Moss B
    . Using reminder/recall systems to improve influenza immunization rates in children with asthma. J Pediatr Health Care 2013;27:32733. doi:10.1016/j.pedhc.2011.11.005
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Lau AYS,
    2. Sintchenko V,
    3. Crimmins J, et al
    . Protocol for a randomised controlled trial examining the impact of a web-based personally controlled health management system on the uptake of influenza vaccination rates. BMC Health Serv Res 2012;12:86. doi:10.1186/1472-6963-12-86
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Niccolai LM,
    2. Hansen CE
    . Practice- and community-based interventions to increase human papillomavirus vaccine coverage: a systematic review. JAMA Pediatr 2015;169:68692. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2015.0310
    OpenUrl
    1. Odone A,
    2. Ferrari A,
    3. Spagnoli F, et al
    . Effectiveness of interventions that apply new media to improve vaccine uptake and vaccine coverage. Hum Vaccin Immunother 2015;11:7282. doi:10.4161/hv.34313
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Scott A,
    2. Sivey P,
    3. Ait Ouakrim D, et al
    . The effect of financial incentives on the quality of health care provided by primary care physicians. Cochrane database Syst Rev 2011;(9):CD008451. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD008451.pub2
    1. Simone B,
    2. Carrillo-Santisteve P,
    3. Lopalco PL
    . Healthcare workers role in keeping MMR vaccination uptake high in Europe: a review of evidence. Euro Surveill 2012;17:20206.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Wigham S,
    2. Ternent L,
    3. Bryant A, et al
    . Parental financial incentives for increasing preschool vaccination uptake: systematic review. Pediatrics 2014;134:e111728. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-1279
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Williams N,
    2. Woodward H,
    3. Majeed A, et al
    . Primary care strategies to improve childhood immunisation uptake in developed countries: systematic review. JRSM Short Rep 2011;2:81. doi:10.1258/shorts.2011.011112
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Willis N,
    2. Hill S,
    3. Kaufman J, et al
    . “Communicate to vaccinate”: the development of a taxonomy of communication interventions to improve routine childhood vaccination. BMC Int Health Hum Rights 2013;13:23. doi:10.1186/1472-698X-13-23
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Craig P,
    2. Dieppe P,
    3. Macintyre S, et al
    . Developing and evaluating complex interventions: new guidance. London, UK: 2008.
    1. Findley SE,
    2. Irigoyen M,
    3. Sanchez M, et al
    . Effectiveness of a community coalition for improving child vaccination rates in New York City. Am J Public Health 2008;98:195962. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2007.121046
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Fu LY,
    2. Weissman M,
    3. McLaren R, et al
    . Improving the quality of immunization delivery to an at-risk population: a comprehensive approach. Pediatrics 2012;129:e496503. doi:10.1542/peds.2010-3610
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Suryadevara M,
    2. Bonville CA,
    3. Ferraioli F, et al
    . Community-centered education improves vaccination rates in children from low-income households. Pediatrics 2013;132:31925. doi:10.1542/peds.2012-3927
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Isaac MR,
    2. Chartier M,
    3. Brownell M, et al
    . Can opportunities be enhanced for vaccinating children in home visiting programs? A population-based cohort study. BMC Public Health 2015;15:620. doi:10.1186/s12889-015-1926-8
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Hambidge SJ,
    2. Phibbs SL,
    3. Chandramouli V, et al
    . A stepped intervention increases well-child care and immunization rates in a disadvantaged population. Pediatrics 2009;124:45564. doi:10.1542/peds.2008-0446
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Cockman P,
    2. Dawson L,
    3. Mathur R, et al
    . Improving MMR vaccination rates: herd immunity is a realistic goal. BMJ 2011;343:d5703. doi:10.1136/bmj.d5703
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Thomas P,
    2. Joseph TL,
    3. Menzies RI, et al
    . Evaluation of a targeted immunisation program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander infants in an urban setting. N S W Public Health Bull 2008;19:969. doi:10.1071/NB07055
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Potts A,
    2. Sinka K,
    3. Love J, et al
    . High uptake of hpv immunisation in scotland—perspectives on maximising uptake. Euro Surveill 2013;18:20593.
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Sinka K,
    2. Kavanagh K,
    3. Gordon R, et al
    . Achieving high and equitable coverage of adolescent HPV vaccine in Scotland. J Epidemiol Community Health 2014;68:5763. doi:10.1136/jech-2013-202620
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Cates JR,
    2. Shafer A,
    3. Diehl SJ, et al
    . Evaluating a county-sponsored social marketing campaign to increase mothers’ initiation of HPV vaccine for their pre-teen daughters in a primarily rural area. Soc Mar Q 2011;17:426. doi:10.1080/15245004.2010.546943
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Cates JR,
    2. Diehl SJ,
    3. Crandell JL, et al
    . Intervention effects from a social marketing campaign to promote HPV vaccination in preteen boys. Vaccine 2014;32:41718. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2014.05.044
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Moss JL,
    2. Reiter PL,
    3. Dayton A, et al
    . Increasing adolescent immunization by webinar: a brief provider intervention at federally qualified health centers. Vaccine 2012;30:49603. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2012.05.042
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Chung RJ,
    2. Walter EB,
    3. Kemper AR, et al
    . Keen on teen vaccines: improvement of adolescent vaccine coverage in rural North Carolina. J Adolesc Health 2015;56:S146. doi:10.1016/j.jadohealth.2014.10.272
    OpenUrlCrossRef
    1. Zimmerman RK,
    2. Nowalk MP,
    3. Lin CJ, et al
    . Cluster randomized trial of a toolkit and early vaccine delivery to improve childhood influenza vaccination rates in primary care. Vaccine 2014;32:365663. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2014.04.057
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Nowalk MP,
    2. Lin CJ,
    3. Hannibal K, et al
    . Increasing childhood influenza vaccination: a cluster randomized trial. Am J Prev Med 2014;47:43543. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2014.07.003
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Logue E,
    2. Dudley P,
    3. Imhoff T, et al
    . An opt-out influenza vaccination policy improves immunization rates in primary care. J Health Care Poor Underserved 2011;22:23242. doi:10.1353/hpu.2011.0009
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Vora S,
    2. Verber L,
    3. Potts S, et al
    . Effect of a novel birth intervention and reminder-recall on on-time immunization compliance in high-risk children. Hum Vaccin 2009;5:395402. doi:10.4161/hv.5.6.7282
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Meghea CI,
    2. Li B,
    3. Zhu Q, et al
    . Infant health effects of a nurse-community health worker home visitation programme: a randomized controlled trial. Child Care Health Dev 2013;39:2735. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2214.2012.01370.x
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Kattan JA,
    2. Kudish KS,
    3. Cadwell BL, et al
    . Effect of vaccination coordinators on socioeconomic disparities in immunization among the 2006 Connecticut birth cohort. Am J Public Health 2014;104:e7481. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2013.301418
    OpenUrl
    1. Kempe A,
    2. Saville A,
    3. Dickinson LM, et al
    . Population-based versus practice-based recall for childhood immunizations: a randomized controlled comparative effectiveness trial. Am J Public Health 2013;103:111623. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2012.301035
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Kempe A,
    2. Saville AW,
    3. Dickinson LM, et al
    . Collaborative centralized reminder/recall notification to increase immunization rates among young children: a comparative effectiveness trial. JAMA Pediatr 2015;169:36573. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2014.3670
    OpenUrl
    1. Atchison C,
    2. Zvoc M,
    3. Balakrishnan R, et al
    . The evaluation of a standardized call/recall system for childhood immunizations in Wandsworth, England. J Community Health 2013;38:5817. doi:10.1007/s10900-013-9654-4
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Dombkowski KJ,
    2. Costello LE,
    3. Harrington LB, et al
    . Age-specific strategies for immunization reminders and recalls: a registry-based randomized trial. Am J Prev Med 2014;47:18. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2014.02.009
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Lemstra M,
    2. Rajakumar D,
    3. Thompson A, et al
    . The effectiveness of telephone reminders and home visits to improve measles, mumps and rubella immunization coverage rates in children. Paediatr Child Health 2011;16:e15.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Cushon JA,
    2. Neudorf CO,
    3. Kershaw TM, et al
    . Coverage for the entire population: tackling immunization rates and disparities in Saskatoon Health Region. Can J Public Health 2012;103:eS3741.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Stockwell MS,
    2. Kharbanda EO,
    3. Martinez RA, et al
    . Text4Health: impact of text message reminder-recalls for pediatric and adolescent immunizations. Am J Public Health 2012;102:e1521. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2011.300331
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Hofstetter AM,
    2. DuRivage N,
    3. Vargas CY, et al
    . Text message reminders for timely routine MMR vaccination: a randomized controlled trial. Vaccine 2015;33:57416. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2015.09.042
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Abbott P,
    2. Menzies R,
    3. Davison J, et al
    . Improving immunisation timeliness in Aboriginal children through personalised calendars. BMC Public Health 2013;13:598. doi:10.1186/1471-2458-13-598
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Kharbanda EO,
    2. Stockwell MS,
    3. Fox HW, et al
    . Text message reminders to promote human papillomavirus vaccination. Vaccine 2011;29:253741. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2011.01.065
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Szilagyi PG,
    2. Humiston SG,
    3. Gallivan S, et al
    . Effectiveness of a citywide patient immunization navigator program on improving adolescent immunizations and preventive care visit rates. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med 2011;165:54753. doi:10.1001/archpediatrics.2011.73
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Bar-Shain DS,
    2. Stager MM,
    3. Runkle AP, et al
    . Direct messaging to parents/guardians to improve adolescent immunizations. J Adolesc Health 2015;56:S216. doi:10.1016/j.jadohealth.2014.11.023
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Brigham KS,
    2. Woods ER,
    3. Steltz SK, et al
    . Randomized controlled trial of an immunization recall intervention for adolescents. Pediatrics 2012;130:50714. doi:10.1542/peds.2012-0471
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Morris J,
    2. Wang W,
    3. Wang L, et al
    . Comparison of reminder methods in selected adolescents with records in an immunization registry. J Adolesc Health 2015;56:S2732. doi:10.1016/j.jadohealth.2015.01.010
    OpenUrlPubMed
    1. Mantzari E,
    2. Vogt F,
    3. Marteau TM
    . Financial incentives for increasing uptake of HPV vaccinations: a randomized controlled trial. Health Psychol 2015;34:16071. doi:10.1037/hea0000088
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Stockwell MS,
    2. Kharbanda EO,
    3. Martinez RA, et al
    . Effect of a text messaging intervention on influenza vaccination in an urban, low-income pediatric and adolescent population: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA 2012;307:17028. doi:10.1001/jama.2012.502
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    1. Stockwell MS,
    2. Hofstetter AM,
    3. DuRivage N, et al
    . Text message reminders for second dose of influenza vaccine: a randomized controlled trial. Pediatrics 2015;135:e8391. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-2475
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Hofstetter AM,
    2. Vargas CY,
    3. Camargo S, et al
    . Impacting delayed pediatric influenza vaccination: a randomized controlled trial of text message reminders. Am J Prev Med 2015;48:392401. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2014.10.023
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Ruffin MT 4th.,
    2. Plegue MA,
    3. Rockwell PG, et al
    . Impact of an electronic health record (EHR) reminder on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine initiation and timely completion. J Am Board Fam Med 2015;28:32433. doi:10.3122/jabfm.2015.03.140082
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    1. Szilagyi PG,
    2. Serwint JR,
    3. Humiston SG, et al
    . Effect of provider prompts on adolescent immunization rates: a randomized trial. Acad Pediatr 2015;15:14957. doi:10.1016/j.acap.2014.10.006
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. DiClemente RJ,
    2. Murray CC,
    3. Graham T, et al
    . Overcoming barriers to HPV vaccination: a randomized clinical trial of a culturally-tailored, media intervention among African American girls. Hum Vaccin Immunother 2015;11:288394. doi:10.1080/21645515.2015.1070996
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Rickert VI,
    2. Auslander BA,
    3. Cox DS, et al
    . School-based HPV immunization of young adolescents: effects of two brief health interventions. Hum Vaccin Immunother 2015;11:31521. doi:10.1080/21645515.2014.1004022
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Marmot M
    . The health gap: the challenge of an unequal world. Lancet 2015;386:24424. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(15)00150-6
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    1. Glatman-Freedman A,
    2. Nichols K
    . The effect of social determinants on immunization programs. Hum Vaccin Immunother 2012;8:293301. doi:10.4161/hv.19003
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Twitter Follow Tim Crocker-Buque at @drtimcb

  • Contributors SM-J conceived the study with ME. TC-B undertook the literature search. TC-B and SM-J reviewed the abstracts and agreed inclusions. TC-B extracted the relevant data and produced an initial draft of the paper, which was reviewed and edited by SM-J and ME.

  • Funding The research was funded by the National Institute for Health Research Health Protection Research Unit (NIHR HPRU) in Immunisation at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in partnership with Public Health England (PHE).

  • Disclaimer The views expressed are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the NIHR, the Department of Health or PHE.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/ This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt and build upon this work, for commercial use, provided the original work is properly cited. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/